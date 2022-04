Blanc MURIELLE

• +15 years of key cross-functional program management for leading companies: IT, ISP, web content, spa/wellness, healthcare and pharmaceuticals

• Effective business ability to design a channel-marketing, sales strategy and to monitor the P&L

• Define and execute product/new market initiatives, with an end-to-end responsibility from building the strategy and plan to running the new business after launch

• Build and manage cross-functional international teams and projects

• Ability to manage and deliver complex projects on scope, on time and on budget.



• Involved in NGO progammes as volunteer (Myanmar)



Spécialisations :- Program management

- Cross-functional management

- Business development / Innovation

- Design a channel-marketing, sales strategy and monitor the P&L

- Team player



Mes compétences :

