Chaouki HALAOUI

Graduated with a master Degree (BAC+5) in Project Management from IGS GROUP. I'm looking for a job of Incident Manager or Service Delivery Manager or Service Desk Manager.

From September 2016 to July 26th 2019 : Supervisor IT Infrastructure Operation within IQVIA company (formerly QUINTILESIMS)

In a Worldwide context with daily contacts with US, Asia and Europe I manage the transversal relationships with several entities that are the internal customers based in Europe / my managers based in United States and our team based in India, on a perimeter of monitoring on NAGIOS alerts on servers, URLs, applications and databases.

To be more precise my role is to manage the relationship with our internal clients (GlobaL Business Units) and the technical support teams and make sure that all the requirements and expectations are met against engagement committed.

My role Is also to follow up on the service, providing metrics about the operations, and providing an action plan when needed in order to improve the quality of service.

Im the single point of contact for any kind of escalation related to the monitoring.

I contribute to the continuous improvement of the service.

I document the knowledge base, the processes, and procedures (SOPs).



Mes compétences :

TOAD

Symantec Ghost

PC Anywhere

CATIA

Active Directory

VNC

ARS REMEDY

Asset Center

Lotus Notes

PUTTY

SonicWALL

DameWare

Norton Ghost

WINSCP

MYit

Centreon et Nagios

RFC

Helpdesk

Data Centre

Cashiering

ITIL