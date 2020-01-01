Menu

Chaouki HALAOUI

LA VERRIERE

En résumé

Graduated with a master Degree (BAC+5) in Project Management from IGS GROUP. I'm looking for a job of Incident Manager or Service Delivery Manager or Service Desk Manager.
From September 2016 to July 26th 2019 : Supervisor IT Infrastructure Operation within IQVIA company (formerly QUINTILESIMS)
In a Worldwide context with daily contacts with US, Asia and Europe I manage the transversal relationships with several entities that are the internal customers based in Europe / my managers based in United States and our team based in India, on a perimeter of monitoring on NAGIOS alerts on servers, URLs, applications and databases.
To be more precise my role is to manage the relationship with our internal clients (GlobaL Business Units) and the technical support teams and make sure that all the requirements and expectations are met against engagement committed.
My role Is also to follow up on the service, providing metrics about the operations, and providing an action plan when needed in order to improve the quality of service.
Im the single point of contact for any kind of escalation related to the monitoring.
I contribute to the continuous improvement of the service.
I document the knowledge base, the processes, and procedures (SOPs).

Mes compétences :
TOAD
Symantec Ghost
PC Anywhere
CATIA
Active Directory
VNC
ARS REMEDY
Asset Center
Lotus Notes
PUTTY
SonicWALL
DameWare
Norton Ghost
WINSCP
MYit
Centreon et Nagios
RFC
Helpdesk
Data Centre
Cashiering
ITIL

Entreprises

  • IQVIA ( formerly IMS HEALTH ) - Supervisor IT infrastructure operations

    2016 - 2019 Supervisor IT infrastructure operations ( cadre )

  • IMS Health ( formerly CEGEDIM Secteur 1 ) - TECHNOLOGY Technicien & exploitation / CHANGE MANAGER

    PUTEAUX 2015 - maintenant technicien : Actions sur des serveurs tournants sous Linux et Windows
    Hotliner au Service Desk : Prise d'appels enregistrement diagnostique et résolution d'incidents à l'aide de différents outils dont l'Active Directory pour la gestion des machines et des comptes Utilisateur, Centreon pour la gestion des alertes au quotidien avec si besoin escalade des alertes vers les niveaux supérieurs et escalades des incidents à l'aide de plusieurs outils comme IT ASSIST pour créer et suivre des tickets, Myit pour identifier les matériels impactés et les personnes ou groupes en charge de ces matériels.
    CHANGE MANAGER (part-time)au sein du service IT Service Management (service Transition en ITIL)
    Suivi et enregistrement et validation des RFC et eRFC, validation des RFC standards, gestion du tableau de suivi des RFC, vérification avant clôture des RFCs,
    Communication avec tous les différents intervenants sur les RFC en Anglais et en Français.Upload/suppression des RFC dans le SHARE (Webaccess)

  • TRAIDIS - Support

    2013 - 2014 Hotliner Société TRAIDIS basée à RUEIL MALMAISON support hardware et software sur automates de cash processing
    Support hardware et software sur automates de cash processing pour les société de transport et les pour la grande distribution ( management et suivi des interventions des techniciens prestataires sur les différents incidents ouverts pour les clients dans le respect des délais contractuels prévues dans les contrats de maintenance ), commande de matériel en fonction de mes diagnostiques réalisés.

  • EQUIPAGE - Technicien Help Desk & technicien projet

    FAUGERES 2011 - 2013 Technicien Help Desk et technicien projet Société EQUIPAGES ( société HILTI, WATERS.... )
    Technicien Helpdesk et technicien projet Technicien support et technicien projet pour différents clients parmi lesquels :
    WATERS : support Helpdesk dans un environnement exclusivement en Anglais, ainsi que rédaction de procédures techniques en Anglais pour les techniciens et les utilisateurs

    HILTI : support Helpdesk en Français et en Anglais pour les utilisateurs

    Gendarmerie Nationale : Projet de câblage dans le Datacenter au fort de Rosny Sous-Bois, traduction en Anglais de documentations techniques sur du matériel WIFI devant être vendu et installé pour la Gendarmerie.

    SFR : câblages effectués dans plusieurs Datacenter de SFR

  • Société EQUIPAGES - Technicien & Help Desk

    2011 - 2013 Technicien Help Desk et technicien projet Société EQUIPAGES SSII ( société HILTI, WATERS.... )

  • MAINTX - Technicien support

    2008 - 2011 Technicien Help Desk pour une SSII Société MAINT X ( groupe APX ) au siège du CREDIT AGRICOLE basé à ST QUENTIN EN YVELINES

  • Ajilon - Technicien Help Desk

    2008 - 2008 Technicien Help Desk et Hotliner Société AJILON IT Consulting chez EADS DCS Elancourt pour HP

  • ADIA - Technicien support

    Villeurbanne 2008 - 2008 Technicien support pour EADS DCS Elancourt en mission pour ADIA
    société ADIA en mission pour EADS DCS Elancourt Technicien au sein du service Qualité

  • société RESOSERV - Technicien support

    2004 - 2008 Technicien support pour la société RESOSERV à la CAISSE D'EPARGNE ILE DE FRANCE OUEST

  • RESOSERV - Technicien support

    Baud 2003 - 2004 Hotliner Société RESOSERV pour la BANQUE POPULAIRE sur le site I-BP VERSAILLES (situé à LA VERRIERE)
    société RESOSERV Technicien support à la CAISSE D'EPARGNE ILE DE FRANCE OUEST
    Hotliner pour la BANQUE POPULAIRE sur le site I-BP VERSAILLES (situé à LA VERRIERE)

  • collectivité locale - Technicien support

    2002 - 2003 technicien support pour une collectivité locale

  • VALEO THERMIQUE MOTEUR - Technicien support

    1999 - 2001 Technicien support chez VALEO THERMIQUE MOTEUR en contrat de qualification pour le BTS informatique de gestion

  • Emploi - Emploi jeune

    Biot 1998 - 1999 Emploi jeune

  • PJE - Agent d'Ambiance

    1997 - 1998 Emploi ville pour la SNCF en tant qu'agent d'ambiance

  • Assistance Sécurité Risk Engineering - Agent de sécurité

    1995 - 1997 Agent de sécurité

Formations

  • IPI : Institut Poly Informatique

    Paris 2019 - maintenant Master's degree (Bac +5) chef de projet AMOA

  • Centre De Formation Orain Bonasso (CFOB)

    Versailles 1999 - 2001 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur en Informatique de Gestion

    Niveau BTS Administrateur de réseaux locaux d'entreprise

  • LEP Louis GIRARD

    Malakoff 1993 - 1995 A LEVEL ( BAC PRO DEFINITION DE PRODUITS )

  • LEP RAMBOUILLET

    Rambouillet 1991 - 1993 CAP

    Certificat d’Aptitude Professionnelle : opérateur régleur sur fraiseuses conventionnelles et numériques.

  • LEP RAMBOUILLET

    Rambouillet 1991 - 1993 BEP O.R.S.U.

    BEP O.R.S.U. : Opérateur Régleur en Système d’Usinage, sur tours, fraiseuses, numériques et conventionnelles

  • Collège Philippe De Champaigne (Le Mesnil St Denis)

    Le Mesnil St Denis 1990 - 1991 Brevet des collèges

