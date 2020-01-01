Chaouki HALAOUI

Graduated with a master Degree (BAC+5) in Project Management from IGS GROUP. I'm looking for a job of Incident Manager or Service Delivery Manager or Service Desk Manager.
From September 2016 to July 26th 2019 : Supervisor IT Infrastructure Operation within IQVIA company (formerly QUINTILESIMS)
In a Worldwide context with daily contacts with US, Asia and Europe I manage the transversal relationships with several entities that are the internal customers based in Europe / my managers based in United States and our team based in India, on a perimeter of monitoring on NAGIOS alerts on servers, URLs, applications and databases.
To be more precise my role is to manage the relationship with our internal clients (GlobaL Business Units) and the technical support teams and make sure that all the requirements and expectations are met against engagement committed.
My role Is also to follow up on the service, providing metrics about the operations, and providing an action plan when needed in order to improve the quality of service.
Im the single point of contact for any kind of escalation related to the monitoring.
I contribute to the continuous improvement of the service.
I document the knowledge base, the processes, and procedures (SOPs).
Mes compétences :
TOAD
Symantec Ghost
PC Anywhere
CATIA
Active Directory
VNC
ARS REMEDY
Asset Center
Lotus Notes
PUTTY
SonicWALL
DameWare
Norton Ghost
WINSCP
MYit
Centreon et Nagios
RFC
Helpdesk
Data Centre
Cashiering
ITIL