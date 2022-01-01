Menu

Charles MICHEL

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Cegedim Insurance Solutions - Global Account Executive

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2016 - maintenant

  • IGestion (Cegedim Assurances) - Directeur d'Affaires

    2014 - maintenant

  • Owliance - Responsable de Marché IP / Mutuelles

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Computer Sciences Corporation - Senior Consultant

    2007 - 2012

  • AEDIAN Consulting - Consultant

    PARIS 2004 - 2007

  • L.3A Télénet Family - Chef des Ventes

    2003 - 2003

  • Practical Learning France - Assistant

    2002 - 2002

  • Automotor France - Commercial Export - Chargé d'études

    PUTEAUX 2000 - 2002

Formations

  • ISC Paris

    Paris 2004 - 2005 3ème cycle Ingénierie d'Affaires et Négoce Internationnal - Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.

  • Ecole Praticiens Commerce International EPSCI

    Cergy Pontoise 1997 - 2001

  • Lycée Français Jean Mermoz Jean Mermoz (Dakar)

    Dakar 1991 - 1997 Bac ES

