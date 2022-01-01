Clémence KUNTZMANN

Cargill
- Responsable equipe Planning supply chain
Paris La-Défense2012 - 2013
Cargill
- Supply Chain Management Trainee
Paris La-Défense2010 - 2012- Oil and seeds planning for 3 crush plants : Saint-Nazaire, Montoir and Brest
- Storage management : arbitration between the different products, space/costs optimization
- Import/Export management: oil, meal and beans in bulk – documents, customs, GTP/GMP follow, discharging operation, coordination with agent/stevedores/surveyor, freight management, relation with clients
- Cost control and analyses : reporting to traders and finance, PNL analyses, month-end and quarterly reporting
- Long and short term strategy with traders
- Contract negotiation with Service provider
- Communication/interface with all actors
- Project management : explore, develop, plan, implement, execute, start
- Sustainability: create manual, implement process, prepare audit, follow mass balance/credits.
Dabon International (society Soparind Bongrain)
- Intern : industrialization and marketing of chocolats
2008 - 2009- Create a packaging room
- Gestion of the supply: intake and outake
- Production management
Tipiak PCS
- Intern in R&D
2007 - 2008- Substitute raw materials in a product (trials in the laboratory)
- Organize and follow the first production of new products
- Elaborate a new process of rehydration of cereals
Boulangerie Yong (Bakery)
- Intern in Quality department
2006 - 2006- Create a HACCP method
- Control the quality of products
- Implement a traceability