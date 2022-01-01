Menu

Clémence KUNTZMANN

Pontchâteau

En résumé

Mes compétences :
management
gestion import / export en vrac
planification de la supply chain
anglais
creation de service

Entreprises

  • Corning Pouyet

    Pontchâteau (44160) 2018 - maintenant

  • Cargill - Responsable service client

    Paris La-Défense 2015 - 2016

  • Cargill - Coordinatrice europeenne de flux supply chain

    Paris La-Défense 2015 - 2016

  • Cargill - Responsable equipe planning, import et export supply chain

    Paris La-Défense 2014 - 2015

  • Cargill - Manager supply chain / remplacement congé maternité

    Paris La-Défense 2013 - 2013

  • Cargill - Responsable equipe Planning supply chain

    Paris La-Défense 2012 - 2013

  • Cargill - Supply Chain Management Trainee

    Paris La-Défense 2010 - 2012 - Oil and seeds planning for 3 crush plants : Saint-Nazaire, Montoir and Brest
    - Storage management : arbitration between the different products, space/costs optimization
    - Import/Export management: oil, meal and beans in bulk – documents, customs, GTP/GMP follow, discharging operation, coordination with agent/stevedores/surveyor, freight management, relation with clients
    - Cost control and analyses : reporting to traders and finance, PNL analyses, month-end and quarterly reporting
    - Long and short term strategy with traders
    - Contract negotiation with Service provider
    - Communication/interface with all actors
    - Project management : explore, develop, plan, implement, execute, start
    - Sustainability: create manual, implement process, prepare audit, follow mass balance/credits.

  • Dabon International (society Soparind Bongrain) - Intern : industrialization and marketing of chocolats

    2008 - 2009 - Create a packaging room
    - Gestion of the supply: intake and outake
    - Production management

  • Tipiak PCS - Intern in R&D

    2007 - 2008 - Substitute raw materials in a product (trials in the laboratory)
    - Organize and follow the first production of new products
    - Elaborate a new process of rehydration of cereals

  • Boulangerie Yong (Bakery) - Intern in Quality department

    2006 - 2006 - Create a HACCP method
    - Control the quality of products
    - Implement a traceability

Formations

Réseau

