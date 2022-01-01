Retail
Cléo VIGUIER
Cléo VIGUIER
Lyon
En résumé
Entreprises
Restalliance
- Responsable commerciale
Lyon
2017 - maintenant
Compass Group France
- Responsable Commerciale
Châtillon
2011 - 2017
Plastic Omnium Direction Plastic Omnium Entreprises
- Responsable commerciale
2003 - 2011
Plastic Omnium Systèmes Urbains
- Responsable commerciale
1998 - 2003
SICTOM de Cluny
- Responsable mise en place collecte sélective
1997 - 1998
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
1996 - 1997
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
1994 - 1995
Réseau
Aurélie PÉROUZE
Delphine LECUYER-PERAGUT
Florian ROGER
Jean-François CARON
Julien VALENTIN
Nicolas DESTOMBES
Pierre CHRISTOPHOROV
Richard LECOMTE
Stéphane GAUGEY
Vincent RENAUDIE