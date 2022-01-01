Clotilde FOUCHER

Mes compétences :
Assistance technique
Business
Commercial
Conseil
Entreprenariat
Entretiens
Formation
Ingénieur d'Affaires
Performance
Recrutement
Sourcing
Technique
Entreprises
Murex
- Recrutement et Communication
Paris2011 - maintenantI am in charge of the recruitment in Murex Paris.
Murex is a financial software provider. Our fully integrated front, middle and back office solutions support capital market activities for the world’s top financial institutions, corporations, Insurance companies, Asset managers, Hedge funds.
To support our strategy, I am recruiting Developers and Consultants:
Developers:
You are involved in multiple projects and develop a solid technical or financial expertise. You participate in the analysis, specification, programming of new functionalities as well as acceptance tests within the development of functional or technical modules or the technical infrastructure which support these modules.
Consultants:
You participate in various stages of our software implementation. Within a team of functional or technical consultants, you contribute to the product evolution (specification and validation of the functionalities with your clients), you ensure a high level of client support at all stages of the product life cycle, or you participate in the delivery of implementation or migration projects.
If you want to get involved in a vibrant, dynamic and intellectually stimulating environment, JUMP IN!
To learn more about us, visit our website: www.murex.com
Alten SA.
- Recrutement Business Managers
2008 - 2011
Nestlé France
- Campus Manager (stage de fin d'études)
Marne La Vallée Cedex 22007 - 2007Recrutement :
- Réalisation du programme de Recrutement 2008 des stagiaires (Ingénieurs et Commerciaux)
- Animation des conférences et forums Nestlé.
- Création d’outils de communication
- Animation des sessions d’intégration et du réseau Stagiaires.
Acergy France Ingénierie Parapétroliere
- Chargée de recrutement Ingénieurs Juniors (césure)