Dankward BRINKMANN

My professional background
was in the garment industry (Gent's coats HAKA) and textile industry (spun yarn)
before working in the leather goods and case-making industry sectors
for appointment books, corporate diaries and calendars with Bertelsmann Media Group
prior to selling German engineering for EXPERT Systemtechnik GmbH in Bielefeld,
well-known as a provider of innovative CAM solutions for high-speed cutting
of flexible, non-metallic materials powered by 2-D Water JetCutting technology
(pure, without abrasive additives), blade cutters of the mechanical generation,
complete digital leather hides inspection, hide management & More.
I am dealing with various industry sectors worldwide.
In Brief:
complete solution provider for automated CAD/CAM Cutting of leather hides
(including state-of-the-art digital leather hides inspection and customized Software Tools to URS),
and soft industrial materials of any part geometry, converted from common CAD files
like AutoCAD, assyst, Catía etc.
NB
Textes français et autres suivront
Mes compétences :
Consultation technique des Projets Internationaux
Responsabilité
Pas de formation renseignée