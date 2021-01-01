Dankward BRINKMANN

My professional background

was in the garment industry (Gent's coats HAKA) and textile industry (spun yarn)

before working in the leather goods and case-making industry sectors

for appointment books, corporate diaries and calendars with Bertelsmann Media Group



prior to selling German engineering for EXPERT Systemtechnik GmbH in Bielefeld,

well-known as a provider of innovative CAM solutions for high-speed cutting

of flexible, non-metallic materials powered by 2-D Water JetCutting technology

(pure, without abrasive additives), blade cutters of the mechanical generation,

complete digital leather hides inspection, hide management & More.



I am dealing with various industry sectors worldwide.



In Brief:

complete solution provider for automated CAD/CAM Cutting of leather hides

(including state-of-the-art digital leather hides inspection and customized Software Tools to URS),

and soft industrial materials of any part geometry, converted from common CAD files

like AutoCAD, assyst, Catía etc.



NB

Textes français et autres suivront



Mes compétences :

Consultation technique des Projets Internationaux

Responsabilité