Didier LE FLOCH

RUEIL-MALMAISON

Entreprises

  • SFR SA - Responsable Business Development

    1997 - maintenant From begining of December 2008, I'm the Product Manager of the SFR Contents and Advertising offers. From 1997 upto May 2008, I've assumed others responsabilties in Services Head Office, Financial Division, Newtork and Service Interconnexion Department, Newtork Division and Regulatory Division. All of them highlight my marketing, technical, finance skills as weel as my abilities for managing teams in high technology environment.
    Combining my profesional skills with my overcome knowledge from the General Management AMP of ESSEC Business School, I'm ready to face to Director Business Development's responsabilities

  • Thomson CSF (Thales) - Electronic Warefare System Senior Manager

    1981 - 1997 After two years in a electronic harware labaratory, I've designed, developped and integrated underwater systems (dipping sonar, acoutical sonobuoys) for US Navy and UK Royal Airforce. During the last three years, I was in charge of business development for Frequency Licensing and Control system over the Asia sector.

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise maintenant

  • Essec EME

    Paris La Défense 2007 - 2008 Management General

  • Ecole D'Ingénieurs En Electrotechnique Et Electronique ESIEE (Noisy Le Grand)

    Noisy Le Grand 1985 - 1987 Microelectronic and Signal Processing

