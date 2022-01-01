Didier LE FLOCH

SFR SA
- Responsable Business Development
1997 - maintenant
From begining of December 2008, I'm the Product Manager of the SFR Contents and Advertising offers. From 1997 upto May 2008, I've assumed others responsabilties in Services Head Office, Financial Division, Newtork and Service Interconnexion Department, Newtork Division and Regulatory Division. All of them highlight my marketing, technical, finance skills as weel as my abilities for managing teams in high technology environment.
Combining my profesional skills with my overcome knowledge from the General Management AMP of ESSEC Business School, I'm ready to face to Director Business Development's responsabilities