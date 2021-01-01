Jean-Baptiste DE LA METTRIE

Mes compétences :
Avantages sociaux
Comité d'entreprise
Ressources humaines
Entreprises
Collaborative Perks
- Co-Founder, Managing Director
Madrid2011 - maintenantCollaborative Perks helps companies to get the most of their multicultural environment by building a strong network within the company.
We offer dedicated portals to large companies that allow the employees to interact through home exchange, linguistic exchange for their children, linguistic conversation, au-pair program, carpooling, nightly rentals and many other things.
Our platforms enable your employees to travel in a new, innovative and economic way while building a stronger team.
Give your employees the opportunity to build a different network, outside the office, and profit from our modules to build mutual trust and respect between your co-workers.
AXA Mediterranean Latin America
- Regional Digital Business program manager
2009 - 2011- Create the Digital Business program across the 10 countries of the MedLA region
- Ensure the full commitment of all AXA entities in the Digital Business “Must have”:
- Internet SMART Strategy, Perfomance Monitoring, Web Brand Charter, Domain names management
- Ensure the correct positioning of the company on our private websites and on our partner websites
- Perform Gap Analysis between the entities on the level of maturity on the Digital Business
- Increase the internet insurance products ‘sales by 2% across the region
- Ensure the best practices across the region for Digital Business
- Create monthly regional Reporting on the Digital Business initiatives to the Executive Commitee