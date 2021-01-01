Menu

Jean-Baptiste DE LA METTRIE

Madrid

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Avantages sociaux
Comité d'entreprise
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Collaborative Perks - Co-Founder, Managing Director

    Madrid 2011 - maintenant Collaborative Perks helps companies to get the most of their multicultural environment by building a strong network within the company.

    We offer dedicated portals to large companies that allow the employees to interact through home exchange, linguistic exchange for their children, linguistic conversation, au-pair program, carpooling, nightly rentals and many other things.

    Our platforms enable your employees to travel in a new, innovative and economic way while building a stronger team.

    Give your employees the opportunity to build a different network, outside the office, and profit from our modules to build mutual trust and respect between your co-workers.

  • AXA Mediterranean Latin America - Regional Digital Business program manager

    2009 - 2011 - Create the Digital Business program across the 10 countries of the MedLA region
    - Ensure the full commitment of all AXA entities in the Digital Business “Must have”:
    - Internet SMART Strategy, Perfomance Monitoring, Web Brand Charter, Domain names management
    - Ensure the correct positioning of the company on our private websites and on our partner websites
    - Perform Gap Analysis between the entities on the level of maturity on the Digital Business
    - Increase the internet insurance products ‘sales by 2% across the region
    - Ensure the best practices across the region for Digital Business
    - Create monthly regional Reporting on the Digital Business initiatives to the Executive Commitee

Formations

Réseau