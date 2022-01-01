Menu

Jonathan DELAUMENIE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Multicultural management
Lean manufacturing
Energy
Strategic Sourcing
Management de projet
Production management
Aluminium

Entreprises

  • Sapa AB - Manager Strategic Sourcing

    2011 - maintenant SAPA GROUP, Sweden. The world leader in aluminium extruded profiles.

    Manage Group Strategic Sourcing in Energy, Extrusion, Chemicals and Surface Treatment categories. (3 employees)
    - Reduce total costs related to the purchases of energy (gas, electricity and energy demand management), extrusion tooling, chemicals and surface treatment consumables. Manage total categories spend > 220 M€.
    - Investigate savings opportunities within area of responsibility, incl. supplier change and specification change.
    - Study supply market, Set-up strategy, negotiate and implement new contracts. Improve transparency and total cost awareness.
    - Set-up Strategic Sourcing initiatives in group Asia business units.
    - Implement Supply Chain Finance for strategic group partners.

  • Sapa AB - Project Manager

    2006 - 2011 SAPA GROUP, Sweden. The world leader in aluminium extruded profiles.

    BUSINESS STRATEGIC PROJECT MANAGER
    2011
    INDIA
    Set-up and implement a turnaround plan for the factory acquired by the group near Bangalore.
    - Build-up and implement a turnaround plan to meet international standards in safety, customer service, quality and productivity.
    - Manage production, interact with suppliers, welcome customers.

    2011
    EUROPE
    Improve Sapa group support to fabrication business units within the “World Class Operation” initiative.
    - Map technical and market segmentations, capabilities, competition and interview Fabrication managers.
    - Provide a study report with conclusions and recommendations.

    2009
    INDIA
    Establish a fabrication unit in Bangalore (India) along the lines of a sister plant in Shanghai (China).
    - Manage the Green Field operation project.
    - Set-up business plan, search for premise, design fabrication unit lay-out and plan production needs. (20 employees)
    - Research and negotiate with various suppliers for Capital and Operational expenditure.
    - Prospect for customers in Telecom, Electronic, Solar and Automotive market segments.

    PRODUCTION MANAGER
    2010
    BELGIUM
    Manage production and supply chain in Mass Transportation business.
    - Organize the supply chain between from extrusion plant to customer.
    - Set-up an accessory warehouse with reorder points and quantities to the various suppliers (+ 200 articles).
    - Design a lean manufacturing production line which can serve as a “blueprint” for the plant.
    - Train operators and manage production, quality control and shipments. (7 employees)
    - Communicate directly with customer stakeholders from first article inspection to claims management.

    LEAN MANUFACTURING PROJECT MANAGER
    2006-2008
    EUROPE
    Cost reduction and value increase projects in 8 factories. Two collaborative projects lead with BCG and BEARING POINT.
    - Research of ideas, projects and innovative solutions and managers training to lean manufacturing tools.
    - Monitor projects implementation, production cost and workforce evolution.

  • Laplace Conseil - Consultant

    Rennes 2004 - 2006 LAPLACE CONSEIL, France. Strategic Consulting company specialised in metal and mineral sectors.

    - Aluminium industry customer : Cost reduction and value increase project. Project centred on cost reduction and performance improvement of European plants. 8 production sites (20% average reduction of controllable costs).
    - Steel industry customer : Long-term planning of future investments required to maintain capacity competitiveness. Design the world policy of sustainable investments needed in the next 10 years.

  • Dehon Group - Engineer

    1997 - 2002 DEHON GROUP, France. Chemical Group specialised in coolant fluids, electronic and automotive products.

    - Engineering studies in apprenticeship at control and development laboratory of the DEHON GROUP.
    - IT project : Develop a management software for the laboratory.

Formations

  • INSEAD

    Fontainebleau 2012 - 2013 Business Administration Executive training : Orkla academy with INSEAD and Center for Creative Leadership

  • University Of Oxford (Oxford)

    Oxford 2011 - 2011 Aluminium Metallurgy - Aluminium Metallurgy Executive training

  • Ecole D'Ingénieur Du CESI (EI CESI), Centre De Paris

    Nanterre 1999 - 2002 Master's degree of Engineering

  • Lycée Galilée

    Gennevilliers 1997 - 1999

Réseau