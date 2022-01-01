Jonathan DELAUMENIE

Mes compétences :
Multicultural management
Lean manufacturing
Energy
Strategic Sourcing
Management de projet
Production management
Aluminium
Entreprises
Sapa AB
- Manager Strategic Sourcing
2011 - maintenantSAPA GROUP, Sweden. The world leader in aluminium extruded profiles.
Manage Group Strategic Sourcing in Energy, Extrusion, Chemicals and Surface Treatment categories. (3 employees)
- Reduce total costs related to the purchases of energy (gas, electricity and energy demand management), extrusion tooling, chemicals and surface treatment consumables. Manage total categories spend > 220 M€.
- Investigate savings opportunities within area of responsibility, incl. supplier change and specification change.
- Study supply market, Set-up strategy, negotiate and implement new contracts. Improve transparency and total cost awareness.
- Set-up Strategic Sourcing initiatives in group Asia business units.
- Implement Supply Chain Finance for strategic group partners.
Sapa AB
- Project Manager
2006 - 2011SAPA GROUP, Sweden. The world leader in aluminium extruded profiles.
BUSINESS STRATEGIC PROJECT MANAGER
2011
INDIA
Set-up and implement a turnaround plan for the factory acquired by the group near Bangalore.
- Build-up and implement a turnaround plan to meet international standards in safety, customer service, quality and productivity.
- Manage production, interact with suppliers, welcome customers.
2011
EUROPE
Improve Sapa group support to fabrication business units within the “World Class Operation” initiative.
- Map technical and market segmentations, capabilities, competition and interview Fabrication managers.
- Provide a study report with conclusions and recommendations.
2009
INDIA
Establish a fabrication unit in Bangalore (India) along the lines of a sister plant in Shanghai (China).
- Manage the Green Field operation project.
- Set-up business plan, search for premise, design fabrication unit lay-out and plan production needs. (20 employees)
- Research and negotiate with various suppliers for Capital and Operational expenditure.
- Prospect for customers in Telecom, Electronic, Solar and Automotive market segments.
PRODUCTION MANAGER
2010
BELGIUM
Manage production and supply chain in Mass Transportation business.
- Organize the supply chain between from extrusion plant to customer.
- Set-up an accessory warehouse with reorder points and quantities to the various suppliers (+ 200 articles).
- Design a lean manufacturing production line which can serve as a “blueprint” for the plant.
- Train operators and manage production, quality control and shipments. (7 employees)
- Communicate directly with customer stakeholders from first article inspection to claims management.
LEAN MANUFACTURING PROJECT MANAGER
2006-2008
EUROPE
Cost reduction and value increase projects in 8 factories. Two collaborative projects lead with BCG and BEARING POINT.
- Research of ideas, projects and innovative solutions and managers training to lean manufacturing tools.
- Monitor projects implementation, production cost and workforce evolution.
Laplace Conseil
- Consultant
Rennes2004 - 2006LAPLACE CONSEIL, France. Strategic Consulting company specialised in metal and mineral sectors.
- Aluminium industry customer : Cost reduction and value increase project. Project centred on cost reduction and performance improvement of European plants. 8 production sites (20% average reduction of controllable costs).
- Steel industry customer : Long-term planning of future investments required to maintain capacity competitiveness. Design the world policy of sustainable investments needed in the next 10 years.
Dehon Group
- Engineer
1997 - 2002DEHON GROUP, France. Chemical Group specialised in coolant fluids, electronic and automotive products.
- Engineering studies in apprenticeship at control and development laboratory of the DEHON GROUP.
- IT project : Develop a management software for the laboratory.