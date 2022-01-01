Retail
Julien ARNOULD
Julien ARNOULD
NEAUPHLE LE CHATEAU
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Stérilisation
Manager
SAV
Getinge France
- Manager regional service
2013 - maintenant
Getinge Healthcare
- Technicien support technique
2009 - 2013
Getinge Healthcare
- Technicien SAV
1998 - 2009
Lycée Dorian
Paris
1997 - 1999
maintenance industrielle
Lycée Jules Ferry
Versailles
1993 - 1997
Bac STI génie mécanique
Bertrand LAPORTE
Carlos DE OLIVEIRA
Celyne MAUPETIT TACHET
Damien CHOLLET
Didier MEYER
Isabelle SINOPOLI
Jean-Marie LAVIE
Ommar AIFI
Patrick CLECH
Sylvain LANDREAU
