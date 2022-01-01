Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jumel CECILE
Ajouter
Jumel CECILE
RENNES
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
RENOUARD
maintenant
STE PRESTATAIRE DE SERVICES
- D R H
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne
Rennes
1987 - 1990
LICENCE ES
Réseau
Cécile BRUNON
Céline WOUSSEN
Herve BIDON
Jacques BISQUAY
Lere PAULINE
Michel LEBELLE
Mickael BONNEFOUS
Nadège BELOUET
Sandrine TANNIOU
V AUPSTROP