Laurent BERSON

Erstein

En résumé

- Gestion de projets et Développement commercial pour prestations externalisées terrain et call center
- Commercial services et fournitures industrielles (santé' hotellerie'...)

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Chef de projet
Manager

Entreprises

  • Würth France - Commercial 95 division Maintenance

    Erstein 2014 - maintenant Suivi clientèle et prospection sur le 95 pour la division maintenance industrielle, hôtellerie, divertissement et santé

  • Groupe Optimark - Directeur Clientèle

    Aix-en-Provence 2013 - 2014 Développement commercial de l' ensemble des activités du groupe
    (8 core business = fdv,merch,anim,formation,Trade mkt,call,intérim,évent)
    Prestation complète pour être présent et augmenter la visibilité des industriels en PDV
    Tout secteur Tout circuit

  • FYM ACTION - Developpement Commercial

    CAUDAN 2005 - 2012 Prospection commerciale prestations externalisées en télémarketing et force de vente
    CA annuel 1 M€
    Secteur bancassurances,service,alimentaire,NTIC,DPH,PGC

  • Teleperformance - Développement Commercial

    Asnières sur Seine 2002 - 2004 Prestations d’externalisation complète centre de contacts

  • Alcatel - GMSA - H2A - CMD Consultants - Phone Marketing - Responsable de Projets call center

    1984 - 2001 Call center manager

Formations

Réseau