Laurent BERSON

- Gestion de projets et Développement commercial pour prestations externalisées terrain et call center
- Commercial services et fournitures industrielles (santé' hotellerie'...)
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Chef de projet
Manager
Entreprises
Würth France
- Commercial 95 division Maintenance
Erstein2014 - maintenantSuivi clientèle et prospection sur le 95 pour la division maintenance industrielle, hôtellerie, divertissement et santé
Groupe Optimark
- Directeur Clientèle
Aix-en-Provence2013 - 2014Développement commercial de l' ensemble des activités du groupe
(8 core business = fdv,merch,anim,formation,Trade mkt,call,intérim,évent)
Prestation complète pour être présent et augmenter la visibilité des industriels en PDV
Tout secteur Tout circuit
FYM ACTION
- Developpement Commercial
CAUDAN2005 - 2012Prospection commerciale prestations externalisées en télémarketing et force de vente
CA annuel 1 M€
Secteur bancassurances,service,alimentaire,NTIC,DPH,PGC
Teleperformance
- Développement Commercial
Asnières sur Seine2002 - 2004Prestations d’externalisation complète centre de contacts
Alcatel - GMSA - H2A - CMD Consultants - Phone Marketing
- Responsable de Projets call center