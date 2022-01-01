Linda AUBERT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
To work in the travel industry, it is to surprise the guest, to capt him with perfect amenities or beauty, to pay attention to every details.
The main reason why I am passionate to work in the hospitality sector is, to be "The voice of the customer". Because it is important, during a trip (professional or domestic), to bring all the services and to satisfy the customer. This is my priority.
I offer my sales and marketing skills and proven experiences in figures analyses, along with significant experience in development of brand business.
* Specialized in developing Customer acquisition, Client/User Experience, Loyalty and Brand Image, launching new offers.
* Expertises :
- Business development / Client centric
- Sales management
- Client Relationship Management
- Marketing Strategy
- Project management
* Epicurean & world traveller
* Looking for opportunities in hospitality management
Mes compétences :
Community management
Communication
Webmarketing
Google Adwords
Google analytics
Marketing