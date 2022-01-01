Line MARTINEZ

-
Airbus SAS
- A380 Programme Operations Manager
2011 - maintenant
Missions :
- Deploying an Earn Value Management (EVM) pilot on A380 Heads of Version for Cabin and Fuselage : Contributing to develop plan, reviewing the project milestones adherence, defining appropriate recovery plan when required, ensuring proper communication, reporting quarterly on EVM
implementation project to head of domains.
- Monitoring and controlling delta 1 open points for A380 aircraft to protect key production milestones (FOT1, FOT2, HO), Reviewing and improving related process
- Resources management : Challenging Industrial and Engineering resources and actuals, with a special attention paid to prevent risk on resources availability to protect A380 program ramp-up.
-
Airbus SAS
- Powerplant system Engineering Change Agent
2010 - 2010
Missions:
- Developing motivation and continuous improvement mindset within Powerplant system Engineering domain,
- Strengthening application of LBIP methodology for all improvement projects,
- Stimulating the Emergence of Lean Ideas, facilitating the realization of Lean Initiatives,
- Implementing “Visual Management of main Gates for Continuous Development Modifications” project on Single Aisle IAE V2500 Program (Green Belt Project).
-
Airbus SAS
- Single Aisle IAE Powerplant Technical Manager
2006 - 2010
Missions :
- Managing the Engineering and Program technical activities between Airbus and Engine / Nacelle Manufacturers (IAE, Goodrich and Shorts), as such representing Engineering during Program Review Meeting with the Supplier,
- Negotiating Statement of Work Technical Appendixes with Engine or Nacelle Manufacturer,
- Ensuring technical support to aircraft deliveries by providing appropriate Technical letter or presentation when required,
- Managing Powerplant configuration as Configuration Control Board chairperson.
-
PSA Peugeot Citroen
- Engine Fuel Consumption Engineering Team Leader
Rueil Malmaison
2003 - 2006
Missions :
• Ensuring fuel consumption performance on gasoline and diesel engines,
• Managing technical knowledge and improving fuel consumption standards to reduce time and cost development while ensuring customer satisfaction.
• In the frame of “Customer satisfaction with fuel consumption improvement” project, leading the Engine taskforce : Analysing customer feedback, Analysing causes and sharing responsibilities, Setting appropriate tests and controls plan,
Improving conception and validation standards.
• Managing a team of 8 engineers (4 employees and 4 sub-contractors).
I created the Engine Fuel Consumption Team in 2003 :
- Defining missions and scope for the team, Negotiating resources allocations with Projects,
- Recruiting and training the team,
After its first year, the Engine Fuel Consumption team contribution to Projects was recognized and valued: 9 budget lines were allocated to the Fuel Consumption Engineering team in 2005 and 2006.
-
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Engineer (Testing Methodology, then fuel consumption)
Rueil Malmaison
1999 - 2003