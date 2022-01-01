Menu

Line MARTINEZ

TOULOUSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Airbus SAS - A380 Programme Operations Manager

    2011 - maintenant Missions :
    - Deploying an Earn Value Management (EVM) pilot on A380 Heads of Version for Cabin and Fuselage : Contributing to develop plan, reviewing the project milestones adherence, defining appropriate recovery plan when required, ensuring proper communication, reporting quarterly on EVM
    implementation project to head of domains.
    - Monitoring and controlling delta 1 open points for A380 aircraft to protect key production milestones (FOT1, FOT2, HO), Reviewing and improving related process
    - Resources management : Challenging Industrial and Engineering resources and actuals, with a special attention paid to prevent risk on resources availability to protect A380 program ramp-up.

  • Airbus SAS - Powerplant system Engineering Change Agent

    2010 - 2010 Missions:
    - Developing motivation and continuous improvement mindset within Powerplant system Engineering domain,
    - Strengthening application of LBIP methodology for all improvement projects,
    - Stimulating the Emergence of Lean Ideas, facilitating the realization of Lean Initiatives,
    - Implementing “Visual Management of main Gates for Continuous Development Modifications” project on Single Aisle IAE V2500 Program (Green Belt Project).

  • Airbus SAS - Single Aisle IAE Powerplant Technical Manager

    2006 - 2010 Missions :
    - Managing the Engineering and Program technical activities between Airbus and Engine / Nacelle Manufacturers (IAE, Goodrich and Shorts), as such representing Engineering during Program Review Meeting with the Supplier,
    - Negotiating Statement of Work Technical Appendixes with Engine or Nacelle Manufacturer,
    - Ensuring technical support to aircraft deliveries by providing appropriate Technical letter or presentation when required,
    - Managing Powerplant configuration as Configuration Control Board chairperson.

  • PSA Peugeot Citroen - Engine Fuel Consumption Engineering Team Leader

    Rueil Malmaison 2003 - 2006 Missions :
    • Ensuring fuel consumption performance on gasoline and diesel engines,
    • Managing technical knowledge and improving fuel consumption standards to reduce time and cost development while ensuring customer satisfaction.
    • In the frame of “Customer satisfaction with fuel consumption improvement” project, leading the Engine taskforce : Analysing customer feedback, Analysing causes and sharing responsibilities, Setting appropriate tests and controls plan,
    Improving conception and validation standards.
    • Managing a team of 8 engineers (4 employees and 4 sub-contractors).

    I created the Engine Fuel Consumption Team in 2003 :
    - Defining missions and scope for the team, Negotiating resources allocations with Projects,
    - Recruiting and training the team,
    After its first year, the Engine Fuel Consumption team contribution to Projects was recognized and valued: 9 budget lines were allocated to the Fuel Consumption Engineering team in 2005 and 2006.

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Engineer (Testing Methodology, then fuel consumption)

    Rueil Malmaison 1999 - 2003

Formations

  • IFP School (Rueil Malmaison)

    Rueil Malmaison 1998 - 1999 Master of Sciences

  • Ecole Centrale ECN

    Nantes 1996 - 1998 Engineering Degree

    Valedictorian
    DEA (Diplome d'Etudes Approfondies) Fluid Dynamics and Transfers completed in parallel

Réseau