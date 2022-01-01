Menu

Mickael LE MENN

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Telecom industry: 2 years of cumulated experience
Marketing, Customer Care: 2 years of experience
Social Media, Multi-Channels strategy: 2 years of experience
Purchasing: 2 years of experience
Strategy, Cost Forecasts: 1 year of experience
Cost Reductions, Controlling: 1 year of experience


Countries of Work/Residence:

France, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, USA, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Slovakia, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Botswana, Tunisia.


English: Fluent, TOEIC C1 910/990
Spanish: Mothertongue, Bulats C1
French: Native
Portuguese: Basic
Pack Office 2007/XP
Tools: Photoshop, Dreamweaver, Ftp Manager, SAP, Lotus, Outlook

Mes compétences :
acheteur
Audit
Call centers
Reporting
Telecom

Entreprises

  • Orange - Performance & Operational Efficiency

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Secrétariat Général

  • France Télécom - Orange - Junior Consultant

    Paris 2011 - 2011  Sourcing and Purchasing
    – AMEA Sourcing
    – Belgium and Romania sourcing
    – Forecast of spends from 2011 to 2015 (Europe and AMEA for a total of 2 Mds €)
     Commercial strategy consulting for a European Subsidiary
     Market Studies for a major internal study on Contact Centers (Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America)
     Europe Customer Care Strategy

  • Sofrecom - Strategic Planning Consultant

    Vincennes 2011 - 2013 strategic planning dept
     Cost Reduction project for a Telecom Customer Care Service: Financial projections, Audits, Outsourcers Negotiations, Costs optimization and mutualization.
    Target Achieved: - 23% on a 15000+ FTE Dept., - 51% on a 120+ FTE Dept.
     Marketing Plan for the launch of a health hotline in middle Africa
     Business Controlling on Financial forecast for a website platform (114 M of unique visitors per month)
     Financial advisory for the board of a web platform (1.5 M of unique visitors per month) and restructuring control
     Major International Mutualization OPEX costs project for a Telecom Company
     Commercial strategy definition for central European call-center company
     Analysis and recommendations for 3 call for tenders of contact center services (250 M€, 20 M€ and 15 M€) in Europe and Africa
     Market studies, benchmarks on Contact Center Industry in Africa and Europe
     Europe Customer Care strategy on Social Media Networks for a Telecom Provider
     Analysis of the Social Media Networks services in North America and UK

  • Once in Motion - E-Marketer

    2010 - 2010 - Mise en place d’une SMO (+30% de clients, +300% de trafic internet)
    - Benchmarking, Business Plan, mise en place d’une stratégie marketing.
    CDD de 3 Mois

  • PSA Peugeot Citroen - Account Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2010 - Single point of contact between PSA and Export Key Accounts: Buying Order, Credits, supplying, custom, transportation, planning/Lead-time/flux
    - 97% of customer satisfaction, 81% of problem resolution under 24h

  • ESF - Chef de Projet Communication/Campagne Média

    2009 - 2009 -Mise en place d’outils de Communication, plan medias
    -Organisation d’événements (Concerts, Manifestation, Festival)

Formations

Réseau