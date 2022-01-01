Mickael LE MENN

Telecom industry: 2 years of cumulated experience

Marketing, Customer Care: 2 years of experience

Social Media, Multi-Channels strategy: 2 years of experience

Purchasing: 2 years of experience

Strategy, Cost Forecasts: 1 year of experience

Cost Reductions, Controlling: 1 year of experience





Countries of Work/Residence:



France, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, USA, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Slovakia, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Botswana, Tunisia.





English: Fluent, TOEIC C1 910/990

Spanish: Mothertongue, Bulats C1

French: Native

Portuguese: Basic

Pack Office 2007/XP

Tools: Photoshop, Dreamweaver, Ftp Manager, SAP, Lotus, Outlook



Mes compétences :

acheteur

Audit

Call centers

Reporting

Telecom