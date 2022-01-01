Patrice MAXIMILIEN

-
Technip
- Project Manager
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Directeur de Projet: Extension d'usine pharmaceutique pour un grand groupe international. Investissement > 100 M€
-
Technip
- Head of Department
Paris
2011 - 2015
Covers all Projects execution plannings for Technip-Paris (Onshore, Offshore, Subsea, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, renewable energies, Nuclear)
: leading and managing about 80 Planning engineers
-
Technip
- Project Manager
Paris
2008 - 2011
Uranium ore treatment plant for AREVA, process design studies including cost estimate and detailed design of back end for a 3,500TPY uranium purification unit on reimbursable basis, executed by the TSU Project joint venture between Technip and SGN, Trekkopje, Namibia
-
Technip
- Project Manager
Paris
2008 - 2008
Proposal for a 195,000 BPSD Greenfield site refinery EPCM Services Contract for SHELL CANADA, St Claire, In charge of Technical Coordination
-
Technip
- Project Engineering Manager
Paris
2007 - 2008
FEED contract for a 250,000 BPSD grassroots refinery and a crude pipeline for QATAR PETROLEUM, Al Shaheen, Mesaieed, Qatar
-
Technip
- Project Manager
Paris
2006 - 2007
LNG trains 6 & 7 (15.6 MMTPY), US$ 3.6 billion LSTK contract in joint venture with CHIYODA for QATARGAS III & IV, Ras Laffan,
RASGAS CO LTD/EXXONMOBIL MIDDLE EAST GAS MARKETING LTD (EMMEGML), Al Khaleej Gas Phase 2, AKG2, US$ 1.6 billion ``fast track'' lump sum turnkey EPC contract executed in JV with Chiyoda, 1,568 MMSCFD gas processing train, Al Khaleej, Ras Laffan, Qatar :
Project Manager in charge of interfacing between the two above-mentioned projects.
-
Technip
- Project Manager
Paris
2004 - 2006
300,000 tpy PP2 polypropylene plant, EPCM contract for SASOL, Secunda, South Africa: Project Manager at plant site.
-
Technip
- Project Engineering Manager
Paris
2002 - 2004
Gas development project in the Caspian Sea, TPG 500 drilling/production platform, FEED and EPC phases for BP EXPLORATION LTD, Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan :
in charge of Interface Management / Risk Management activities.
-
Technip
- Project Engineering Manager
Paris
2001 - 2002
100 MMSCFD new NGL compression train, US$ 90 million ``fast track'' LSTK contract for SAUDI ARAMCO,
-
Technip
- Project Engineer
Paris
1999 - 2001
Grassroots petrochemical complex including a 500,000 tpy ethylene unit, 2 x 230,000 tpy HDPE lines and a hexene unit, US$ 750 million LSTK contract in JV with KBR (USA) for Q-CHEM (QGPC/PHILLIPS PETROLEUM). Technip was specifically in charge of the HDPE lines, based on the PHILLIPS slurry process and of the offsites, Mesaieed, Qatar:
Manager for the detailed engineering activities executed in Technip India for two polyethylene units.
-
Technip
- Project Engineer
Paris
1998 - 1999
Onshore Gas Development project phase II (OGD II), in joint venture with BECHTEL (1,000 MMSCFD gas processing complex), US$ 1.3 billion LSTK contract for the duplication of phase I previously executed by the same joint venture for ADNOC, Habshan, Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.
-
Technip
- Project Controls Manager
Paris
1997 - 1998
2.5 MMTPY grassroots refinery, including atmospheric distillation, catalytic reformer, naphtha HDT, kerosene sweetening, gas plant, amine treating, for UZBEKNEFTEGAS Bukhara, Uzbekistan :
Responsible for all remaining Cost Control activities: Performance Bond amount reduction, closing of letters of credit, technical assistance to client for operation, job site closing.
In charge of final feedback report: split of costs according to process units, works, equipment and materials in order to supply the Estimating Department with all indicative cost ratios
-
Technip
- Field Subcontracts and Project Controls Manager
Paris
1996 - 1997
Bukhara Refinery for UZBEKNEFTEGAS, Uzbekistan (project described above) :
Assigned to the jobsite in charge of contractual relationships with subcontractors including: payment acceptance, progress control, measurements of quantities, claim negotiation, change orders, trend estimation (subcontracts value over $40 million).
-
Technip
- Estimating and Cost Control Engineer
Paris
1994 - 1996
Refinery for UZBEKNEFTEGAS, Uzbekistan (project described above) :
Estimating Manager for the proposal then Cost Control Engineer on the LSTK contract: responsible for equipment and material budgets and for compliance with financing constraints.
-
Technip
- Estimating and Cost Control Engineer
Paris
1993 - 1994
Technip, turnkey proposal in association with Korean partners for Sriracha THAI OIL refinery in Thailand including vacuum distillation, hydrocracker, amine unit, sour water stripper, storages and utilities.
Technip, turnkey proposal for a 965,000 tpy hydrocracker in Pakistan, including vacuum distillation, hydrogen generation, amine unit, visbreaker, sulphur recovery and solidification, utilities and storages for NATIONAL CRESCENT PETROLEUM LTD : responsible for the detailed estimate of itemized equipment.
Establishment of estimating methods and procedures for mechanical equipment.
Estimate for a feasibility study for a Dual Forming in Russia.
-
Technip
- Mechanical Engineer
Paris
1992 - 1993
MIDER (ELF), Leuna 2000 grassroots refinery project in consortium with LURGI and THYSSEN RHEINSTAHL TECHNIK, Leuna, Germany : responsible for mechanical coordination and methods.
-
Technip
- Equipment and Material Supervisor & Progress Controller
Paris
1991 - 1992
CNTIC for JINXI AMMONIA/UREA PLANT, fertilizer complex for the production of 1,000 t/d ammonia and 1,750 t/d urea, Jinxi, P.R. of China : equipment and material receiving supervising, erection progress control.
CNTIC for FUSHUN ETHYLENE COMPLEX, ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol unit, Fushun, P.R. of China: installation progress control.
-
Technip
- Mechanical Engineert / Lead Mechanical Engineer
Paris
1989 - 1991
Various Projects