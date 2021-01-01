Patrick ROMANET

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Consultant
Consultant CRM
Créatif
Études marketing
Marketing
Microsoft CRM
SAP
Siebel
Entreprises
Renault
- IS Program Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2013- Responsible for user management, vendor management as well as delivery of projects within cost, schedule and quality for 15 strategic and worldwide applications (Budget > 4.5 M SGD) : SAP, Java, Oracle, BO), more than 35 people (Renault Project Managers, vendors, Off Shore developpers)
- Negotiate contracts, assemble project team, assign individual responsibilities, identify appropriate resources needed
- Ensure business applications are designed and built to be robust, secure, reliable, resilient and auditable
- Develop strategic and tactical plans to achieve both long term and short term business goals
Renault
- IS Project Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2011- Responsible delivery of projects within cost, schedule and quality for 5 strategic and worldwide applications (budget above 4.2 M SGD)
- Led the implementation of the new French registrations application (>2.5 M SGDS)
- Ensured operational excellency for all applications (SLA)
- Managed and capitalized on offshore IT sourcing to control cost on development, maintenance and operations support
- Conducted regular status reports and updates to key business stakeholders (steering committees…)
Capgemini
- Project Manager / Business Analyst
SURESNES2005 - 2008- Managed a team of 10 consultants
- Provided business analysis : From business users requirements to tests, on Siebel v6 and v7 applications (CRM and Call Center application)
- Acted as the key interface between business users and the IT team, engaging with both business sponsors and development teams to drive projects forward
- Deployed Call Center applications in Italy, Germany, Tunisia and Dubai
- Organized and run support on 3 applications
LE TERRAIN
- Market Researcher
2002 - 2004- Set up market research : From population sample to the results analysis
- Handled a customer portfolio
- Ensure high quality control requirements are delivered as well as linking between the various data processing divisions