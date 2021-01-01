Menu

Patrick ROMANET

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Consultant
Consultant CRM
Créatif
Études marketing
Marketing
Microsoft CRM
SAP
Siebel

Entreprises

  • Renault - IS Program Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2013 - Responsible for user management, vendor management as well as delivery of projects within cost, schedule and quality for 15 strategic and worldwide applications (Budget > 4.5 M SGD) : SAP, Java, Oracle, BO), more than 35 people (Renault Project Managers, vendors, Off Shore developpers)
    - Negotiate contracts, assemble project team, assign individual responsibilities, identify appropriate resources needed
    - Ensure business applications are designed and built to be robust, secure, reliable, resilient and auditable
    - Develop strategic and tactical plans to achieve both long term and short term business goals

  • Renault - IS Project Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2011 - Responsible delivery of projects within cost, schedule and quality for 5 strategic and worldwide applications (budget above 4.2 M SGD)
    - Led the implementation of the new French registrations application (>2.5 M SGDS)
    - Ensured operational excellency for all applications (SLA)
    - Managed and capitalized on offshore IT sourcing to control cost on development, maintenance and operations support
    - Conducted regular status reports and updates to key business stakeholders (steering committees…)

  • Capgemini - Project Manager / Business Analyst

    SURESNES 2005 - 2008 - Managed a team of 10 consultants
    - Provided business analysis : From business users requirements to tests, on Siebel v6 and v7 applications (CRM and Call Center application)
    - Acted as the key interface between business users and the IT team, engaging with both business sponsors and development teams to drive projects forward
    - Deployed Call Center applications in Italy, Germany, Tunisia and Dubai
    - Organized and run support on 3 applications

  • LE TERRAIN - Market Researcher

    2002 - 2004 - Set up market research : From population sample to the results analysis
    - Handled a customer portfolio
    - Ensure high quality control requirements are delivered as well as linking between the various data processing divisions

  • STRATEGIR - Market Researcher

    2001 - 2002

  • XEROX - Strategic Marketing Assistant

    Saint-Denis 2000 - 2000

