Philippe AULAGNIER
Philippe AULAGNIER
Suresnes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SERVIER France
- DRH
Suresnes
1990 - maintenant
Formation et entreprise
- Responsable du développement
1985 - 1989
Formations
Université Paris X Nanterre
Nanterre
1977 - 1982
Réseau
Agnès HILT-ARMIGNAT
Alexia DULOR-KRESSMANN
Chamaulte-Rohr MARIE EVE
Clement HIAS
Eric BELLIVIER
Isabelle GUILLOU - CARPENTIER
Lalanne YVES
Olivier OLIVIER GROOTENBOER
Xavier MEYER