Rebecca BOLOGNINI

Natural sciences degree, in chemistry, focused on organic chemistry, and analytics. Any professional experience in Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical business, Regulatory Affairs under cGMP/cGLP, EU GMP, ISO regulated environment. I have the proven capacity as regulatory affairs manager for submission DMF, SMF to various regulatory authorities, as laboratory Engineer within Quality Assurance & Quality Control for various systems. By that I mean, I am highly adaptable, due to my capacity to learn quickly. Also, I like facing challenges and don’t shy away from adversity. The through line of my professional career is continuous improvement in regulatory activities.



Specialties

- Regulatory Affairs / Quality Systems / Quality Assurance

- R&D/ Manufacturing

- Quality Control / Analytical Development

- Intellectual Property Industrial

- Equipment & Facilities Qualification

- Cleaning & Process Validation

- Internal Auditing Programs

- Suppliers Evaluation

- Technical Assessment



