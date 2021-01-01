Rodolphe ROTA

-
Procter & Gamble
- Market Strategy & Planning Director - Asia
Asnières-sur-Seine
2012 - maintenant
PROCTER & GAMBLE
- Managing Director - Professional Oral Health Europe, Middle East and Africa
Asnières-sur-Seine
2008 - 2012
Procter & Gamble
- Market Strategy and Planning Associate Director - Baby Care & Femcare CEEMEA
Asnières-sur-Seine
2004 - 2008
Procter & Gamble
- Sales Team Leader - Casino Group and Cora customers France
Asnières-sur-Seine
2002 - 2004
Procter & Gamble
- Sales Team Leader - Casino Group and Cora customers France
Asnières-sur-Seine
1999 - 2002
Procter & Gamble
- Broadening assignment in Human Resources
Asnières-sur-Seine
1998 - 1999
Procter & Gamble
- Trade Marketing Manager Baby Care - France
Asnières-sur-Seine
1997 - 1998
Procter & Gamble
- Baby Care & Femcare Account Executive - Promodes/Carrefour group
Asnières-sur-Seine
1996 - 1997
Procter & Gamble
- Unit Line Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
1995 - 1996
Procter & Gamble
- District Field Assistant
Asnières-sur-Seine
1994 - 1995
Procter & Gamble
- Sales representative
Asnières-sur-Seine
1992 - 1994