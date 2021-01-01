Menu

Rodolphe ROTA

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Procter & Gamble - Market Strategy & Planning Director - Asia

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2012 - maintenant

  • PROCTER & GAMBLE - Managing Director - Professional Oral Health Europe, Middle East and Africa

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2008 - 2012

  • Procter & Gamble - Market Strategy and Planning Associate Director - Baby Care & Femcare CEEMEA

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2004 - 2008

  • Procter & Gamble - Sales Team Leader - Casino Group and Cora customers France

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2002 - 2004

  • Procter & Gamble - Sales Team Leader - Casino Group and Cora customers France

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1999 - 2002

  • Procter & Gamble - Broadening assignment in Human Resources

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1998 - 1999

  • Procter & Gamble - Trade Marketing Manager Baby Care - France

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1997 - 1998

  • Procter & Gamble - Baby Care & Femcare Account Executive - Promodes/Carrefour group

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1996 - 1997

  • Procter & Gamble - Unit Line Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1995 - 1996

  • Procter & Gamble - District Field Assistant

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1994 - 1995

  • Procter & Gamble - Sales representative

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1992 - 1994

Formations

Réseau