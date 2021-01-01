Retail
Ronan LEMARCHAND
Ronan LEMARCHAND
Lead Electrical Engineer
Engie
Lead Electrical Engineer
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Engie
- Lead Electrical Engineer
Technique | Paris
2020 - maintenant
Supports the Technical Department of ENGIE SOLAR for all the activities related to the electrical design of Photovoltaic power station in France and abroad.
GE Renewable Energy
- Senior Electrical Engineer
Technique | Lyon (69000)
2017 - 2020
Project Manager of the HV protection and LV part for AC substations and HVDC links projects.
Apave
- Lead Electrical Engineer
Technique | Paris
2017 - 2017
Electrical Scada and Power Distribution system sizing expert at TechnipFMC
Cegelec
- Lead Electrical Engineer
Technique | Saint-Denis
2004 - 2017
Lead Electrical Engineer in Oil&Gas and Industrial Plants projects
Electrical Scada and Power Distribution Calculations expert
Formations
Georgia Institute Of Technology
Atlanta
2003 - 2003
Master of Science in power electronics engineering
Ecole Spéciale De Mécanique Et D'Electricité ESME Sudria
Paris
1998 - 2003
Diplome d'ingénieur en Génie Electrique
