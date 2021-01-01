Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine TROHEL
Ajouter
Sandrine TROHEL
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
L'atelier des Chefs
- Responsable retail
Paris
2012 - maintenant
L'atelier des Chefs
- Manager retail B to C
Paris
2008 - 2012
Formations
IMIS ESTHUA
Angers
2007 - 2008
Licence professionnelle
LTP Notre Dame De Nazareth (Douvres La Delivrande)
Douvres La Delivrande
1996 - 1998
BTS option B
Réseau
Aude ARMANINI
Cédric MATON
François TESSON
Galdric ORVOËN
Geoffroy CAHEN
Hélène BLOC
Jean Sébastien BOMPOIL
Pauline MACHABERT
Quentin VIGNON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z