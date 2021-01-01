Menu

Sébastien LAURENT

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Charmoy

En résumé

Financial controller with a strong expertise in controlling processes, and tools design and implementation. On the lookout for any opportunities for an international career, especially in London, the CEI countries, Asia and North America.

I have been working for six years in an international environment, first in the automotive industry (Michelin), then in the oil and gas industry (Perenco).

I have held various positions at the operational, subsidiary, business-unit and headquarters levels and have experience in direct and functional management.

My main achievements include:
- Design and implementation of the group OPEX reporting (IBM-TM1 based) in 12 subsidiaries throughout the world (Perenco).
- Restructuring the Controlling Department of a factory of 1,200 workers after a redundancy plan.
- Creation of a predictive financial model to forecast results at Michelin Russia.

As a student of the late-Henri Bouquin at the Paris-Dauphine University, I believe that the role of a financial controller is to act as a business partner, capable of enlightening managers on the decisions they have to make. Being an expert in management accounting and economic modeling, the financial controller should use all of his/her intelligence and curiosity in order to make sure that an organization's strategy is well implemented at all levels.

Mes compétences :
Aide à la décision
Anglais
Anticiper
Budget
Comptabilité
Contrôleur de gestion
costing
Finance
Hyperion
Oracle
Pilotage
Reporting
Russe
SAP
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Perenco - Group Controller

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Missions
    - Group CAPEX & OPEX controlling and reporting to top management.
    - Supervising cost controllers within subsidiaries (project, financial, operational).
    - Ad-hoc cost control studies sponsored by CEO.

    Key Achievements :
    - Design and deployement of the group OPEX reporting ("OCR - Operation Cost Report").
    - Definition of the group management accounting framework.
    - Overhaul of subsidiaries' chart of accounts and allocation cycles.
    - Optimisation of partner invoicing (saving of 500k$).

  • Michelin - Plant Controller and Chief accountant

    FERRAND 2010 - 2012 Missions :
    - Leading role in the Budget & Annual Plan processes.
    - Managing site accountants and shopfloor cost controllers.
    - Controlling and forecasting production costs (by shops, by products).
    - Expert in financial information systems within the factory.
    - Reporting financial and non-financial data to HQ.
    - Presenting financial results to management.

    Key Achievements :
    - Reengineering of management control processes following the redundancy plan.
    - Onsite implementation of an industrial controlling tool (Hyperion).
    - Optimization of accounting processes (-1 FTE).
    - Savings (over 100k€).

  • Michelin - Country Controller (Russia)

    FERRAND 2008 - 2009 Missions :
    - Analysing and forecasting financial results of the Russian company.
    - Budgeting and controlling of support departments.
    - Animating the controllers' network (commercial, plant, logistic).
    - Auditing and validating accounting data during month-end closure.

    Key Achievements :
    - Development of a macro-financial model (PnL, BS, cash flow) to forecast results.
    - Creation of a budget follow-up tool (including exchange rate analysis and forecast).
    - Team member of the taskforce in charge of the creation of a new geographical zone..

  • Michelin - Internal Consultant in Management Accounting

    FERRAND 2008 - 2008 Missions
    - Defining functional specifications for a new costing system.
    - Improving raw material cost reporting.

    Keys Achievements:
    - Validation of the functional specifications (based on Activity Based Costing) by the board of
    directors.
    - Creation of a new typology of raw material cost variance and of a follow-up tool.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :