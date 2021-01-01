Sébastien LAURENT

Financial controller with a strong expertise in controlling processes, and tools design and implementation. On the lookout for any opportunities for an international career, especially in London, the CEI countries, Asia and North America.



I have been working for six years in an international environment, first in the automotive industry (Michelin), then in the oil and gas industry (Perenco).



I have held various positions at the operational, subsidiary, business-unit and headquarters levels and have experience in direct and functional management.



My main achievements include:

- Design and implementation of the group OPEX reporting (IBM-TM1 based) in 12 subsidiaries throughout the world (Perenco).

- Restructuring the Controlling Department of a factory of 1,200 workers after a redundancy plan.

- Creation of a predictive financial model to forecast results at Michelin Russia.



As a student of the late-Henri Bouquin at the Paris-Dauphine University, I believe that the role of a financial controller is to act as a business partner, capable of enlightening managers on the decisions they have to make. Being an expert in management accounting and economic modeling, the financial controller should use all of his/her intelligence and curiosity in order to make sure that an organization's strategy is well implemented at all levels.



Mes compétences :

Aide à la décision

Anglais

Anticiper

Budget

Comptabilité

Contrôleur de gestion

costing

Finance

Hyperion

Oracle

Pilotage

Reporting

Russe

SAP

Stratégie