Sébastien LAURENT

Financial controller with a strong expertise in controlling processes, and tools design and implementation. On the lookout for any opportunities for an international career, especially in London, the CEI countries, Asia and North America.
I have been working for six years in an international environment, first in the automotive industry (Michelin), then in the oil and gas industry (Perenco).
I have held various positions at the operational, subsidiary, business-unit and headquarters levels and have experience in direct and functional management.
My main achievements include:
- Design and implementation of the group OPEX reporting (IBM-TM1 based) in 12 subsidiaries throughout the world (Perenco).
- Restructuring the Controlling Department of a factory of 1,200 workers after a redundancy plan.
- Creation of a predictive financial model to forecast results at Michelin Russia.
As a student of the late-Henri Bouquin at the Paris-Dauphine University, I believe that the role of a financial controller is to act as a business partner, capable of enlightening managers on the decisions they have to make. Being an expert in management accounting and economic modeling, the financial controller should use all of his/her intelligence and curiosity in order to make sure that an organization's strategy is well implemented at all levels.
Mes compétences :
Aide à la décision
Anglais
Anticiper
Budget
Comptabilité
Contrôleur de gestion
costing
Finance
Hyperion
Oracle
Pilotage
Reporting
Russe
SAP
Stratégie