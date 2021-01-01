Menu

Stéphane DANGLETERRE

Meudon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Paiement mobile
Mobile marketing
Négociation commerciale
Nouvelles technologies
Product Lifecycle Management

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Telecom - Marketing Manager - Payment solutions & Business development

    Meudon 2015 - maintenant (Marketing Department / New Revenues)

    Payment Solutions :
    - In charge of two carrier billing payment solutions
    - Commercial interface with top editors/agregators of the French market
    - Representation of our business interests at Association Française du Multimédia Mobile (AFMM)
    - Coordination of the payment solutions' roadmap/projects (customer experience, tests & learn,...)

    Cross-Sell Business
    - Definition of Bouygues Telecom's cross-sell strategy for new partnerships
    - Business meetings & contract negotiation
    - Business coordination with partners

  • Bouygues Telecom - Business Unit Manager

    Meudon 2011 - 2015 Management of the Business Unit "Accessories & in-store Services" (Retail)

    - Dedicated team (3 employees)
    - Multi-channel responsability for our Accessory business (550 stores / web / telemarketing)
    - P&L management, definition of strategic orientations and projects
    - Main achievements :
    => launch of our Wearable and Smart Home retail strategy
    => development of our set-top box private label accessories
    => co-development of our new Merchandising approach (B.Welcome concept store)

  • Bouygues Telecom - Marketing Project Manager - New business channels

    Meudon 2010 - 2010 Initiation and execution our 3 strategic business development projects to develop our Accessory business on new channels :
    - Launch of our Internet shopping website (www.accessoires.bouyguestelecom.fr) : conception, contract negociation, product portfolio and pricing definition
    - Promotion of our portfolio to our independant retail network (200 stores) and telemarketing (300 positions)
    - Rebuild of our supply chain and buying process : costs optimization, multi-channel management

  • Bouygues Telecom - Product Manager

    Meudon 2008 - 2010 In charge of mobile and set-top box accessories for 650 stores.

    - Key figures : M€15 (turnover), 35 suppliers, 3 wholesalers, 150 Sku's
    - As a Buyer : contract and deal negociations, definition of the buying strategy
    - As a Product Manager : product portfolio and pricing definition
    - Project management : AccessOnline, our store-to-web boutique (more than 1,000 Sku's)

  • Bouygues Telecom - Assistant Product Manager - Mobile Devices

    Meudon 2006 - 2008 During my 2-year apprenticeship at ESCP Europe, I assisted the 2 product managers (accessories and mobile phone) in charge of Bouygues Telecom Retail business :

    - Mobile phones :
    => Subsidy Management (10M€)
    => Retail benchmark and recommandations on the subsidy policy
    => Project management on unlocked Smartphone business by french and international carriers

    - Accessories :
    => Product portfolio : assistant to the product manager
    => Trade Marketing : catalog and Merchandising planning
    => Supply management for 600 stores

Formations

  • University Of Wisconsin-Madison (Madison)

    Madison 2007 - 2007 Exchange Program (MiM)

    4 courses attended during the semester :
    - Negociation (MBA grade)
    - Logistics Management (MBA grade)
    - Retail Management
    - Business overseas : China & India

  • ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Master in Management, Marketing

    - Apprenticeship program : a 2-year working experience including one semester abroad
    - Master in Management diploma on Roll of Honour
    - Secretary-treasurer at COMU Musical
    => 3 shows at the Théâtre Déjazet, 1, 200 spectators
    => 25K€ budget & 5K€ donation to the charity "Tom Pouce pousse...la moelle"

