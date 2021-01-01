Stéphane DANGLETERRE

Mes compétences :
Paiement mobile
Mobile marketing
Négociation commerciale
Nouvelles technologies
Product Lifecycle Management
Entreprises
Bouygues Telecom
- Marketing Manager - Payment solutions & Business development
Meudon2015 - maintenant(Marketing Department / New Revenues)
Payment Solutions :
- In charge of two carrier billing payment solutions
- Commercial interface with top editors/agregators of the French market
- Representation of our business interests at Association Française du Multimédia Mobile (AFMM)
- Coordination of the payment solutions' roadmap/projects (customer experience, tests & learn,...)
Cross-Sell Business
- Definition of Bouygues Telecom's cross-sell strategy for new partnerships
- Business meetings & contract negotiation
- Business coordination with partners
Bouygues Telecom
- Business Unit Manager
Meudon2011 - 2015Management of the Business Unit "Accessories & in-store Services" (Retail)
- Dedicated team (3 employees)
- Multi-channel responsability for our Accessory business (550 stores / web / telemarketing)
- P&L management, definition of strategic orientations and projects
- Main achievements :
=> launch of our Wearable and Smart Home retail strategy
=> development of our set-top box private label accessories
=> co-development of our new Merchandising approach (B.Welcome concept store)
Bouygues Telecom
- Marketing Project Manager - New business channels
Meudon2010 - 2010Initiation and execution our 3 strategic business development projects to develop our Accessory business on new channels :
- Launch of our Internet shopping website (www.accessoires.bouyguestelecom.fr) : conception, contract negociation, product portfolio and pricing definition
- Promotion of our portfolio to our independant retail network (200 stores) and telemarketing (300 positions)
- Rebuild of our supply chain and buying process : costs optimization, multi-channel management
Bouygues Telecom
- Product Manager
Meudon2008 - 2010In charge of mobile and set-top box accessories for 650 stores.
- Key figures : M€15 (turnover), 35 suppliers, 3 wholesalers, 150 Sku's
- As a Buyer : contract and deal negociations, definition of the buying strategy
- As a Product Manager : product portfolio and pricing definition
- Project management : AccessOnline, our store-to-web boutique (more than 1,000 Sku's)
Bouygues Telecom
- Assistant Product Manager - Mobile Devices
Meudon2006 - 2008During my 2-year apprenticeship at ESCP Europe, I assisted the 2 product managers (accessories and mobile phone) in charge of Bouygues Telecom Retail business :
- Mobile phones :
=> Subsidy Management (10M€)
=> Retail benchmark and recommandations on the subsidy policy
=> Project management on unlocked Smartphone business by french and international carriers
- Accessories :
=> Product portfolio : assistant to the product manager
=> Trade Marketing : catalog and Merchandising planning
=> Supply management for 600 stores
Formations
University Of Wisconsin-Madison (Madison)
Madison2007 - 2007Exchange Program (MiM)
4 courses attended during the semester :
- Negociation (MBA grade)
- Logistics Management (MBA grade)
- Retail Management
- Business overseas : China & India
- Apprenticeship program : a 2-year working experience including one semester abroad
- Master in Management diploma on Roll of Honour
- Secretary-treasurer at COMU Musical
=> 3 shows at the Théâtre Déjazet, 1, 200 spectators
=> 25K€ budget & 5K€ donation to the charity "Tom Pouce pousse...la moelle"