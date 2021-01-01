Menu

Stephanie BAROUX

PARIS

En résumé

Passionate about innovation and technologies, I’m working for 15+ years in international, english-speaking and fast moving environments (Apple, Capital One, Microsoft).

Solutions design
----------------------
As Senior Manager in Business Intelligence at Apple, I design digital solutions for the Sales teams around the world, to enable geo-marketing and performance analysis and support the strategies for dealers network management.

Fully customers oriented, my goal is to make things easier, smarter, faster for them and I'm always looking for the Surprise & Delight effect!

Team & Project management
---------------------------------------
I have proven competencies in team leadership, managing multi-cultural teams of experts and project managers.
I also manage international IT projects, coordinating internal resources, consultants, and data providers. And I readily switch to a hands-on mode when required to achieve the goals.

.. And cooking!
---------------------
I’m also passionate about the French Cuisine and Pastry and I regularly take courses at the best chefs’ schools.

============================================
Expertises: business intelligence, digital solutions design, data management, innovation, international project management, team leadership, change management, geo-marketing
============================================

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet international
Business intelligence
Géo décisionnelle
Management international
Team leadership
Innovation
Digital solutions design
Geomarketing
Change management

Entreprises

  • Apple - Senior Manager, Worldwide geomarketing and Business Intelligence

    PARIS 2011 - maintenant . Manage a team of analysts, data specialists, external experts and developers
    . Design & manage a WW geomarketing decision support digital application and associated geo-data management
    . Deliver actionable insights to Business stakeholders (Sales, Finance) on distribution network optimization and Geo potential, coverage and performance (KPIs, dashboards, reports, geospatial modeling), to support tactical to strategical business decisions
    . Subject Matter Expert on WW data quality and governance

  • Apple Europe - EMEIA Sales & Customers Insights Manager

    PARIS 2007 - 2011 . Manage a team of analysts
    . Design and implement the 360° view of Sales partners across Europe (digital application)
    . Design and implement Channel Sales scorecards and dashboards

  • Apple Europe - CRM Data Analyst

    PARIS 2003 - 2007 o Online Direct Marketing:
    - Manage DM activity in 16 countries: Contact strategy, Segmentation and targeting, Audiences selection, DM test plans and performance
    o Manage Customer Insights (Individuals / Pro):
    o Data mining:
    - Design and develop a Direct Marketing datamart and data flows

  • Capital One - Data Analyst

    Richmont 2000 - 2003 o Analysis: Customers profiling (risk, behaviour). Marketing campaigns follow up.
    o Data mining : Development of interfaces and databases (customers, risk and financing data).

  • Microsoft - Database Technical Support Engineer

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 1998 - 2000 o Technical support for “Premier” customers on administration and optimisation of databases SQL Server and OLAP (Data mining).
    o Create and deliver technical seminars for “Premier” customers.

Formations

  • Université Compiègne (Compiegne)

    Compiegne 1995 - 1998 Génie Informatique

  • Lycée Lalande

    Bourg En Bresse 1989 - 1992

