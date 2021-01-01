Stephanie BAROUX

Passionate about innovation and technologies, I’m working for 15+ years in international, english-speaking and fast moving environments (Apple, Capital One, Microsoft).



Solutions design

----------------------

As Senior Manager in Business Intelligence at Apple, I design digital solutions for the Sales teams around the world, to enable geo-marketing and performance analysis and support the strategies for dealers network management.



Fully customers oriented, my goal is to make things easier, smarter, faster for them and I'm always looking for the Surprise & Delight effect!



Team & Project management

---------------------------------------

I have proven competencies in team leadership, managing multi-cultural teams of experts and project managers.

I also manage international IT projects, coordinating internal resources, consultants, and data providers. And I readily switch to a hands-on mode when required to achieve the goals.



.. And cooking!

---------------------

I’m also passionate about the French Cuisine and Pastry and I regularly take courses at the best chefs’ schools.



============================================

Expertises: business intelligence, digital solutions design, data management, innovation, international project management, team leadership, change management, geo-marketing

============================================



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet international

Business intelligence

Géo décisionnelle

Management international

Team leadership

Innovation

Digital solutions design

Geomarketing

Change management