Stéphanie BOUTEILLE
Stéphanie BOUTEILLE
BRIGNAIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GDF SUEZ Nuclear Development
- Chargée RH
2010 - maintenant
Anciennement GDF SUEZ Nucléaire France
Electrabel France / GDF SUEZ Nucléaire France
- Assistante RH
2009 - 2010
Electrabel France
- Assistante Administrative
Bruxelles
2009 - 2009
Electrabel France
- Assistante RH et Administrative
Bruxelles
2008 - 2009
Formations
IUT LUMIERE LYON 2 (Lyon)
Lyon
2006 - 2007
Licence Collaborateur en Gestion des Ressources Humaines
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
2004 - 2006
DUT GEA
Option RH
Réseau
Amélie LAURENT
Aurelie BLANC
Côme LEFEBVRE
Corentin LEFEBVRE
Didier FORGES
Mélissa BOREL
Thomas ROBERT
