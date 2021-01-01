Menu

Stéphanie BOUTEILLE

BRIGNAIS

Entreprises

  • GDF SUEZ Nuclear Development - Chargée RH

    2010 - maintenant Anciennement GDF SUEZ Nucléaire France

  • Electrabel France / GDF SUEZ Nucléaire France - Assistante RH

    2009 - 2010

  • Electrabel France - Assistante Administrative

    Bruxelles 2009 - 2009

  • Electrabel France - Assistante RH et Administrative

    Bruxelles 2008 - 2009

Formations

  • IUT LUMIERE LYON 2 (Lyon)

    Lyon 2006 - 2007 Licence Collaborateur en Gestion des Ressources Humaines

  • Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1

    Villeurbanne 2004 - 2006 DUT GEA

    Option RH

