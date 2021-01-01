Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie CASSET
Ajouter
Stéphanie CASSET
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Évry
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kelly Services
- Consultante
Puteaux
2014 - maintenant
Composite industrie
- Chargée de recrutement
BONDOUFLE
2013 - 2014
SECURISPACE
- Chargée de recrutement et de formation
2012 - 2013
Formations
IUT BRETIGNY SUR ORGE
Brétigny Sur Orge
2012 - 2013
Licence professionnelle "Gestion des Ressources Humaines"
Réseau
Alain PICQ
Céline DINCQ
Christopher BRUNEEL
Claire BAUGUE
Delphine CAYOL
Julien MOISAN
Laetitia DEFAIT
Marine GOUPIL
Sarah CHATEAU-DEGAT
Sarah GAUTHIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z