Sylvain PRIN-DERRE

8 years of ERP systems project implementation, mainly on SAP (Design, Build, Roll-out, Maintenance)

Main experiences:

• 2 years like team lead on Testing and Maintenance phases at SFR, SAP RMCA

• 1 year on Design/Build phases for the French Ministry of Finance (SAP MM/SRM) + PMO team leader (for the core application team, involving approximately 80 people).

• 6 months on Carve-out project in Mexico for Valeo;

• 2 years on international deployments for SAP Core System at Valeo (SAP MM/SD/LE/PP)



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

SAP

Logistique

EDI

SAP SD

SAP MM

SAP SRM

SAP QM

SAP PP

SAP LE

SAP FI RM-CA

SAP ERP

SAP ECC

SAP ABAP EDI

Microsoft Office