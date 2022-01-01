Menu

Sylvain PRIN-DERRE

Paris

En résumé

8 years of ERP systems project implementation, mainly on SAP (Design, Build, Roll-out, Maintenance)
Main experiences:
• 2 years like team lead on Testing and Maintenance phases at SFR, SAP RMCA
• 1 year on Design/Build phases for the French Ministry of Finance (SAP MM/SRM) + PMO team leader (for the core application team, involving approximately 80 people).
• 6 months on Carve-out project in Mexico for Valeo;
• 2 years on international deployments for SAP Core System at Valeo (SAP MM/SD/LE/PP)

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
SAP
Logistique
EDI
SAP SD
SAP MM
SAP SRM
SAP QM
SAP PP
SAP LE
SAP FI RM-CA
SAP ERP
SAP ECC
SAP ABAP EDI
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Accenture - Responsable de l'équipe Achat - CMA-CGM

    Paris 2014 - maintenant (MM/TM) au sein d'un projet d'implémentation de solution SAP ERP / SAP TM :
    * Management de l'équipe (on-shore et off-shore - 5 personnes) ;
    * Suivi des livrables, du planning et du budget, participation aux comités de pilotage ;
    * Pilotage des ateliers de conception générale et conception détaillée

  • Accenture - Référent SAP SD/LE/MM - VALEO

    Paris 2011 - 2014 France - 7 mois
    Référent SAP SD pour le déploiement d'un Core Model sur les clusters Brésil/Chine/Espagne (20 sites) :
    * Management des équipes SD (on-shore et off-shore - 12 personnes) et suivi budgétaire ;
    * Suivi des livrables et du planning, participation aux comités de pilotage ;
    * Animation d'ateliers de fit-gap sur site au Brésil, Chine et Espagne ;
    * Expertise fonctionnelle SD

    France - 1 an
    Responsable de différents déploiements d'un Core Model SAP en Pologne, Russie et Turquie (4 sites) :
    * Gestion commerciale (réponse à RFQ, gestion de contrats) ;
    * Responsable d'équipe (mise en place des plan de charges, des plannings projet, suivi de l'avancement,
    gestion de la facturation, participation aux comités de pilotage)
    * Gestion des activités de déploiement sur les modules SD/MM/PP

    Mexique - 5 mois
    Chef de projet SAP pour la cession de l'activité Confort Access Systems de Valeo à la compagnie U-SHIN :
    * Gestion d'équipe (4 personnes) ;
    * Gestion du périmètre PC&L (SAP SD, MM, PP, QM) sur les aspects reprise de données et paramétrage ;
    * Préparation et animation des campagnes de tests (Intégration et simulation) ;
    * Préparation et support au démarrage

    France - 11 mois
    Responsable pour le module SAP SD de l'équipe de maintenance et de gestion des évolutions pour le Core
    Model SAP chez Valeo :
    * Gestion des équipes on-shore et off-shore ;
    * Gestion des évolutions complexes SD (flux EDI JIT et JIS, flux triangulaires, ...) ;
    * Animation de formations utilisateurs

    France - 6 mois
    Consultant SAP MM sur un projet de déploiement d'un Core Model SAP (1 site - 400 personnes) :
    * Préparation et animation des formations Key Users Achats/Logistique ;
    * Construction des outils de reprise des données sur le périmètre MM/LE ;
    * Préparation et animation des campagnes de tests (Intégration et simulation) ;
    * Préparation et support au démarrage

  • Accenture - Responsable de l'équipe Achat - Ministère de l'Economie et des Finances

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Construction d'une solution SAP pour gérer les processus financiers du Ministère de l'Economie et des Finances
    (Chrorus) :
    * Responsable de l'équipe MM/SRM pour les phases de conception détaillées et assistance au démarrage (7
    personnes dont 2 consultants externes)
    * Gestion des ateliers avec les Ministères et définition des processus cibles ;
    * Participation aux comités de pilotage ;
    * Responsable de l'équipe PMO (environ 100 personnes) : suivi des livrables et du planning projet, suivi des
    charges

  • Accenture - Responsable de l'équipe de tests - SFR

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Externalisation des phases de tests pour SFR lors du projet d'implémentation d'une solution SAP RMCA :
    * Responsable de l'équipe de tests (7 personnes) ;
    * Gestion du planning et suivi de l'avancement
    * Référent sur le processus de relance clients

  • Accenture - Consultant SD - ALCATEL

    Paris 2006 - 2006 Dans le cadre de la vente par Alcatel de l'activité Rail Signaling System à Thales :
    * Mise en place d'un nouveau système SAP et gestion du paramétrage SD ;
    * Reprise des données

Formations

