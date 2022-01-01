Sylvain PRIN-DERRE

8 years of ERP systems project implementation, mainly on SAP (Design, Build, Roll-out, Maintenance)
Main experiences:
• 2 years like team lead on Testing and Maintenance phases at SFR, SAP RMCA
• 1 year on Design/Build phases for the French Ministry of Finance (SAP MM/SRM) + PMO team leader (for the core application team, involving approximately 80 people).
• 6 months on Carve-out project in Mexico for Valeo;
• 2 years on international deployments for SAP Core System at Valeo (SAP MM/SD/LE/PP)
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
SAP
Logistique
EDI
SAP SD
SAP MM
SAP SRM
SAP QM
SAP PP
SAP LE
SAP FI RM-CA
SAP ERP
SAP ECC
SAP ABAP EDI
Microsoft Office