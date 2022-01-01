Menu

Taoufik ROKNEDDINE

PARIS

En résumé

Architecte et Administrateur systèmes Solaris

Entreprises

  • Ambre Systems - Consultant Systèmes Unix

    maintenant

  • Neopost - Architecte et Admin système

    Bagneux 2011 - 2012

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :