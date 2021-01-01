Thomas COIN

Ingénieur applicatif/middleware systèmes Linux/Android embarqués.
Formateur Qt.
Professeur vacataire.
C, C++, Qt, QML, Architecture, Java, JavaScript, jQuery, Design.
Projet personnels :
- https://github.com/ThomArmax/QtArmax (Qt, QML plugins)
- https://github.com/ThomArmax/HUPnP (Fork of Herqq UPnP (HUPnP), a software library for building UPnP devices and control points conforming to the UPnP Device Architecture version 1.1)
- https://github.com/ThomArmax/QtXBee (Qt API Library for use with XBee WPAN (802.15.4) modems)
- http://thomarmax.github.io/QtXBee/
Mes compétences :
Linux embarqué
Windows Embedded
QML
Qt4
OpenEmbedded
Photoshop
Javascript
Windows CE
C++
Linux
Infographie
Yocto
Qt5
Informatique
C
Doxygen
Arduino