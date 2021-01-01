Menu

Thomas COIN

BELFORT

En résumé

Ingénieur applicatif/middleware systèmes Linux/Android embarqués.
Formateur Qt.
Professeur vacataire.
C, C++, Qt, QML, Architecture, Java, JavaScript, jQuery, Design.

Projet personnels :
- https://github.com/ThomArmax/QtArmax (Qt, QML plugins)
- https://github.com/ThomArmax/HUPnP (Fork of Herqq UPnP (HUPnP), a software library for building UPnP devices and control points conforming to the UPnP Device Architecture version 1.1)
- https://github.com/ThomArmax/QtXBee (Qt API Library for use with XBee WPAN (802.15.4) modems)
- http://thomarmax.github.io/QtXBee/

Mes compétences :
Linux embarqué
Windows Embedded
QML
Qt4
OpenEmbedded
Photoshop
Javascript
Windows CE
C++
Linux
Infographie
Yocto
Qt5
Informatique
C
Doxygen
Arduino

Entreprises

  • LightingSoft AG - Ingénieur développement logiciel embarqué

    2018 - maintenant

  • Recsi-Group - Ingénieur développement logiciel embarqué

    Aix-en-Provence 2017 - 2017 - C++ Hardware Abstraction Layer development
    - Firmware development on LPC17xx (ARM Cortex M3) family microcontrollers (DNS, UPnP IGD, USB/Ethernet communication with HAL)
    - Developement of a test suite library in order to test the HAL and the different firmwares
    - Build a of test bench to test all the products
    - Software architecture and documentation

  • WITEKIO - Ingénieur Applicatif Embarqués

    Ecully 2012 - 2017 Professeur vacataire à l'ESIEE.
    Développement d'application pour smartphones et systèmes embarqués (C, C++, Qt/QML, Java Android)
    Customisation du BSP Windows Embedded Compact 7 de l'AM335X et développement de driver (RTC externe, ADC, Touch Screen, Nand ...)
    Développement Middleware sur Linux
    Conception d'IHM pour Qt, Android, Metro (Windows Phone, Windows 8)
    Noyau Linux et développement de driver
    Application UPnP/DLNA

  • Adeneo Embedded - Stagiaire Linux Qt Embedded ARM, UPnP / DLNA

    Ecully 2012 - 2012 Réalisation d'un système multimédia dédié à diffusion et au contrôle de flux multimedia en streaming sur des appareils connectés.

    Développement d'un serveur multimedia et d'un point de contrôle UPnP/Av sur des technologies Open Source et plateformes embarquées ARM.

    Réalisation de design des IHM sur Photoshop
    QML / Qt
    C++
    Open Embedded
    Pandaboard, BeagleBoard (ARMv7)
    Librairie open source UPnP/Av (Herqq)
    Modifications du code source de Herqq

  • Adeneo Embedded - Stage ingénieur développement Qt Embedded pour Arm

    Ecully 2011 - 2011

Formations

