Thomas COIN

Ingénieur applicatif/middleware systèmes Linux/Android embarqués.

Formateur Qt.

Professeur vacataire.

C, C++, Qt, QML, Architecture, Java, JavaScript, jQuery, Design.



Projet personnels :

- https://github.com/ThomArmax/QtArmax (Qt, QML plugins)

- https://github.com/ThomArmax/HUPnP (Fork of Herqq UPnP (HUPnP), a software library for building UPnP devices and control points conforming to the UPnP Device Architecture version 1.1)

- https://github.com/ThomArmax/QtXBee (Qt API Library for use with XBee WPAN (802.15.4) modems)

- http://thomarmax.github.io/QtXBee/



Mes compétences :

Linux embarqué

Windows Embedded

QML

Qt4

OpenEmbedded

Photoshop

Javascript

Windows CE

C++

Linux

Infographie

Yocto

Qt5

Informatique

C

Doxygen

Arduino