Vincent GAUGRY

Current:

• Senior Customer Engagement Executive at SAP Hybris (Account Management)

Before:

• EMEA Sales Solution Consultant for SaaS/Cloud Gartner leader in Field Service Management (Workforce Management and Optimization, Enterprise Mobility)

• IT Pursuit Lead on complex multi-year Outsourcing deals (Helpdesk / Application Outsourcing) for Enterprise, delivered On/Offshore. Quota carrying position (Personal Sales target: 10 M€ / year, repeatedly over-achieved: 300%+)

• International profile: worked in several countries and as part of EMEA teams. Fluent French/English.

• SAP Functional Consultant at Accenture within the System Integration BU.

• Entrepreneur: Founded and managed my own E-Commerce company at the age of 23, achieving 0.3 M€ after 1 year and 0.5 M€ after 2 years (with limited start-up capital: 1 500 €)



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Outsourcing

Infogérance

Avant vente

Vente