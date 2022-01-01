Vincent GAUGRY

-
SAP
- Senior Customer Engagement Executive
Paris
2016 - maintenant
Account management position focused on Customer's success across the Customer Engagement and Commerce offering (Commerce, Marketing, Billing, CRM).
I look after our largest UK Enterprise customers making sure they maximize the benefits of SAP Hybris software.
ClickSoftware
- EMEA Solution Consultant (London)
2013 - 2016
EMEA Pre-Sales Solution Consultant (ClickSoftware is a leading Software company focussed on Workforce Management and Optimization, Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Cloud/SaaS, helping organisations from across the globe to boost productivity and improve customer satisfaction):
- Defining Solution, presenting value proposition, proposal writing & managing internal pre-sales approval process, product demos (ClickSchedule, ClickMobile... on Click Platform as well as on SalesForce.com for our SFDC native apps), Solution selling.
- Pursuit activities in various European countries (UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Sweden…) directly with clients and/or with local Partners,
- Partners / alliances (Business development): Build relationships with Tier 1/2 system integrators and software vendors (Accenture, SAP, IBM, SAP, SFDC...), pursuit activities, providing training sessions, presenting at tradeshows (Salesforce1, TM-Forum), partner on-onboarding.
Neurones
- Bid Manager - Managed Services (Paris)
Nanterre
2010 - 2013
• Accountable for the deals which includes:
- Management of reviews/approval process with Top Management, Operations, Finance and Sales teams,
- Team sizing, costing and pricing of large Outsourcing contracts (Service Desk / Field Service / W7 Deployment / ITSM SaaS) ,
- Client facing: proposal presentations, financial negotiations, workshops and due diligence.
- Management and training of junior members of the team.
- Business development: in charge of the Business Process Solution (BPS) offer.
• Highlights in 2012:
TCV Win 35 M€ multiyear contracts (target was 12 M€) - Win rate: 65%. 4 deals won out of 6, e.g.:
- Utilities (Help Desk & Field Service contract: support for 65 000 users)...
• Highlights in 2011:
TCV Win 30 M€ multiyear contracts (target was 10 M€). - Win rate: 65%. 7 deals won out of 11, e.g.:
- Utilities (Help Desk contract: support for 22 000 Workstations),
- Media (Help Desk & Field Service contract: support for 5 000 users)...
Accenture
- Pre-sales Engineer - Application Outsourcing (Paris)
Paris
2009 - 2010
Application Outsourcing Solution Architect within the multi-country Sales Support & Solution Configuration team (France, Belgium, Holland & Luxembourg)
•Reply to requests for proposals on large/complex Applicative Maintenance Outsourcing deals working directly with Accenture Partners (Client Account Managers),
•Team sizing, project organization and staffing for multiyear contracts, transformation programs. Costing and pricing of proposed Solutions,
•Management of internal reviews and approval process with Accenture Offshore Delivery Centre teams (India, Morocco…), Transition and Finance teams, Sales teams and Management (in France, Europe or at Global level depending on the size of the deal: 10, 20 to 50 M $),
•More than 25 tenders answered worth around €400 million.
Accenture
- Consultant - System Integration (SAP) (Paris)
Paris
2007 - 2009
SAP functional Consultant (Total – Apache Project)
•Preparation/Animation of training sessions to end users on purchasing activities/transactions based on SAP MM/SRM.
SAP functional Consultant (Thomson – Easysource Project)
•Worldwide deployment of an SAP SRM web based solution for non-production purchases,
•Setting up of online supplier catalogs of pre-negotiated products (Dell US/UK) for Thomson users,
•Implemented KPI’s on catalog usage analysis and definition of key actions to enhance the usage. These KPI’s were used by Thomson's Board of Directors,
•Responsible for the weekly project meeting preparations held with the client.
Airbus
- Engineering Placement - Aluminum Procurement (Bristol - UK)
Blagnac
2005 - 2005
•Aluminium strategy: analysis of all the Airbus and EADS aluminium plates on order so as to better allocate the available quantities, drive cost savings and spot where new suppliers could be integrated,
•Logistics analysis of all the aluminium plates for Airbus and EADS sites, building of a monthly report measuring the aluminium plate shortages. Report used by the Board of Directors,
•Supplier sourcing in the LLCC (Leading Low Costs Countries).
PJVS
- Co-Manager (Paris)
2005 - 2007
E-business Furniture Company selling high quality Italian brands to the general public and professionals.
•Definition of the overall company strategy linked closely to cost control (start-up capital was €1,500),
•Supplier Sourcing and negotiations to obtain the rights to sell over the Internet,
•Purchasing: successfully signed/set-up an exclusivity contract with an Italian brand to sell in France,
•Managing the importations and optimising the supply chain,
•Negotiated and secured significant contracts with restaurants and retail chains,
•Promoted the brands at sales fairs leading to partnership agreements with interior decorators,
•Rapid increase in turnover from 18 000 € in 2006 to 300 000 € in 2007.
University of Parma (ITALY)
- Erasmus Semester (Parma - ITALY)
2004 - 2004
Strategic Marketing
HOME
- Summer Placement (Leeds - UK)
2004 - 2004
Delphi, innovation for the real world
- Summer Placement (Barcelona - SPAIN)
2003 - 2003