Walid CHOKRI

  • Ibm Global Services
  • Coach Quality

Brno

En résumé

I have an experience of more than 14 years in the following field:

-Relation customer
-Reaction of the customers
- Communication
-Management teams
Realization of the market
-Sale
-Marketing
-Telemarketing

Familiar with the computer tool, as well as the latest communication techniques, rigorous, versatile and dynamic

Mes compétences :
Management commercial
Gestion de projet
Fidélisation client
Management opérationnel
Téléprospection
Télémarketing
Gestion du stress
Management
Gestion de la qualité
Gestion de la production
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft

Entreprises

  • Ibm Global Services - Coach Quality

    Informatique | Brno 2017 - maintenant • Performance manage inbound call teams to drive up CSAT satisfaction
    • Provides coaching and feedbacks to team manager in order to improve customer experience
    • Develops opportunities to reduce customer dissatisfaction
    • Motivates and inspires team members, maintains healthy group dynamics, facilitates problem solving and collaboration, and helps drive appropriate workplace behaviours

  • Ibm Global Services - CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

    Brno 2017 - maintenant Ensure consistent productivity and quality of service
    Meet SLAs and individual KPIs, maintain customer satisfaction
    Ensure that all tickets are logged and assigned according to the account’s
    procedures
    Handle any frontline technical queries and fix or log them appropriately accurately
    reflecting content of the call
    Handle and assist second level teams with problem determination
    Escalate queries when required to appropriate personnel
    Minimize outbound call duration and quantity
    Monitor ticket queues
    Apply end to end ticket and call handling expectations of account
    Escalate any issues as soon as they arise to the appropriate contact
    Identify knowledge management gaps and drive closure.

  • PhoneControl - Sales Team

    2017 - 2017 Prospecting and customer portfolio development
    Achieving sales and objectives affects the turnover level
    Commercial follow-up
    Recovery
    Customer loyalty.

  • K-DYNASTY - Manager Production

    2015 - 2016 Mastery of technical evaluation meetings
    Motivation animation team
    Conflict management
    Animation of a meeting
    Relationship principal / provider
    Management call centers (front & back office)
    Monitoring of performance indicators
    Setting up of incentives to performance.

  • Metracocam Cameroun - CUSTOMER RELATIONS EXPERT IN AFRICA

    2014 - 2015 Creating customer relations services (support, sales, retention, recovery)
    Relationship principal / provider
    Oral and written communication techniques
    Management of tough call
    Coordinating training sessions for sales and marketing staff
    Sales techniques situation of distance relationship
    Claims management
    Mastery of technical evaluation meeting
    Evaluation
    Motivation & animation team
    Conflict management
    A meeting of animation
    Management call center (front & back office)
    Monitoring of perfermance indicators
    Setting up incentives linked to performance.

  • Tunisie Porcelaine - SALES MANAGER

    Naâssen 2014 - 2014 Validate controls
    Check of availability of stock
    Coordination with manufacturing plants
    Prospect for new customers
    Implementation of communication plan.

  • Groupe Hammami - SALES MANAGER

    2012 - 2014 Service agreement manager
    Prospecting potential clients in state institutions or semi-state to develop the
    customer portfolio
    Implementation of the communication plan
    Create and track customer administrative records
    Customer loyalty
    Recovery.

    Logistic and Warehouse
    Analyze and coordinate the actions of various services (Production, purchasing,
    warehouse...) to optimize the flow
    Manager of the team logistics and handlers
    Negotiate with carriers
    Identify and modify the course of the production phases
    Anticipate unexpected situations & quickly take corrective decisions.

  • Espace SEMIT - SALES EXPERT

    2012 - 2012 Prospecting and customer portfolio development
    Achieving sales and objectives affects the turnover level
    Commercial follow-upRecovery
    Customer loyalty.

  • OPTIMUM GROUPE - SALES MANAGER & PRODUCTION

    2009 - 2012 The management of the customer portfolio and partnership agreements
    Prospect the market for TUNISIE TELECOM account
    Retention and development of TUNISIE TELECOM portfolio
    Supervise sales teams who are in contact with customers
    Manage litigation
    Establish a logistics strategy for quality service
    Determine the strategic directions, are the objectives and the means to implement
    after analysis and evaluation of the different components market
    Develop marketing actions such as : creation of brochures presenting the company
    & its offerings, participation in fairs and conferences nationally & internationally.

    Auditor
    Audit of call centers
    Audit the call center TUNISIE TELECOM.

    Project Manager
    Participation in OPTIMUM GROUP launch and creation
    Control of optimum project in regions (Tunis, Metlaoui , Redayef, Beja ,Kef ...) in term
    of : management human resources, production, training .. etc.

  • GROUPE 3S - MANAGER FOR STATISTICAL PROCESSING

    2008 - 2009 Set the codification of open questions & product classes
    Prepare programming transmitted, questionnaires by internal customer
    Proceed with the codification of data entered
    Make the treatments developed and statistical data (according to the instructions)
    Ensure the relationship with the internal client for the duration of the study.

  • Teleperformance - Customer Service Manager

    Asnières sur Seine 2004 - 2007 Animation and management (Coaching, training, assessment & follow-up)
    Compliance with commitments, and ensure Client Interface
    Positive: Management of Customer Relationship
    Analysis of results and taking action
    Inserting tables Edge, statistical tools and procedures
    Qualitative monitoring and developing the Quality Reporting
    Development of the image and quality of the company.

Formations

  • Centre Canadien De Developpement Humain (Tunis)

    Tunis 2015 - 2015 Mini MBA

  • Institut Supérieur Des Arts Multimédias (ISAMM) (Mannouba)

    Mannouba 2003 - 2006 technicien superieur

