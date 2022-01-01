Yan LEMOIGNE

All aspects of Sales in innovative technology companies. Focus is on building a strategy, establishing a roadmap, developing value propositions and mastering sales cycles and forecast in order to increase market share, but includes management team, development of channel networks and marketing operations.



Specialties:

- Large Accounts

- Sales Management

- Business strategy

- Negotiation, deal structure

- Corporate development

- Executive presentations

- Product strategy & marketing



Mes compétences :

Achats

Banque

DSI

EMC

Grands comptes

Ironport

Mcafee

Prospection

RSA

RSSI

Sécurité

Security

SSII

Start up

Symantec

Trend

Trend micro

Veritas

Vente