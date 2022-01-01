Menu

Yan LEMOIGNE

Bois-Colombes

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

All aspects of Sales in innovative technology companies. Focus is on building a strategy, establishing a roadmap, developing value propositions and mastering sales cycles and forecast in order to increase market share, but includes management team, development of channel networks and marketing operations.

Specialties:
- Large Accounts
- Sales Management
- Business strategy
- Negotiation, deal structure
- Corporate development
- Executive presentations
- Product strategy & marketing

Mes compétences :
Achats
Banque
DSI
EMC
Grands comptes
Ironport
Mcafee
Prospection
RSA
RSSI
Sécurité
Security
SSII
Start up
Symantec
Trend
Trend micro
Veritas
Vente

Entreprises

  • IBM - Head of Sales

    Bois-Colombes 2015 - maintenant IBM's next-generation business analytic solutions help organizations of all sizes make sense of information in the context of their business. You can uncover insights more quickly and more easily from all types of data—even big data—and on multiple platforms and devices. And, with self-service and built-in expertise and intelligence, you have the freedom and confidence to make smarter decisions that better address your business imperatives. If cost and deployment are a concern, IBM offers software as a service options for business analytics.

    • In charge of a team of Sales representative, responsible for developing a vision, building a road map and establishing a business plan to accelerate growth and increase market share
    • Pipeline Generation in order to meet quarter revenue target
    • Driving sales toward expected quarterly and annual targets
    • Plan & Strategize marketing activities with the Marketing and Channel teams for the end users and channels
    • Negotiation and contracts closing
    • Support for recruitment process - interviewing and assessing new sales staff and management

  • IBM - Sales Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2013 - maintenant IBM Information Management solutions deliver trusted information throughout your information supply chain and help you analyze your information to gain insights, identify breakdowns, and make better decisions that will optimize your business.


    • In charge of a team of Sales representative, responsible for developing a vision, building a road map and establishing a business plan to accelerate growth and increase market share
    • Pipeline Generation in order to meet quarter revenue target
    • Driving sales toward expected quarterly and annual targets
    • Plan & Strategize marketing activities with the Marketing and Channel teams for the end users and channels
    • Negotiation and contracts closing
    • Support for recruitment process - interviewing and assessing new sales staff and management

  • IBM Software Group - Key Account Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2011 - maintenant • Definition and implementation of sales strategy
    • Pipeline Generation
    • Development, presentation and sales of value propositions
    • Strategic collaboration with key third parties
    • Negotiation and contracts closing

  • Sophos - Key account

    2004 - 2011 Ingénieur commercial grands comptes au sein de la société Sophos (Editeur de solutions de sécurité). Depuis 2004, je développe et gère un portefeuille de clients dans les secteurs banque-assurance, industrie et Télécoms (Caisse d'Epargne, Banque Populaire, TOTAL, ORANGE etc...) :

    - Prospection et détection de projets
    - Réponse aux appels d'offres
    - Négociation commerciale
    - Relations partenaires

    Interlocuteurs de haut niveau : DSI et RSSI et Responsables Achats.
    Solutions antivirales, antispam, antispyware, NAC ( Network access control) et chiffrement.

  • TECH DATA - Responsable Agrément

    2003 - 2004 - RDV Périodique avec les fournisseurs (Microsoft, CA, Symantec, ...)
    - Qualifier les réseaux de revendeurs agréés
    - Etude statistique des parts de marché sur les revendeurs agréés
    - Analyse du C.A. et du potentiel de croissance via les données fournisseurs

Formations

