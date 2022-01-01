Yan LEMOIGNE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Courbevoie dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
All aspects of Sales in innovative technology companies. Focus is on building a strategy, establishing a roadmap, developing value propositions and mastering sales cycles and forecast in order to increase market share, but includes management team, development of channel networks and marketing operations.
Specialties:
- Large Accounts
- Sales Management
- Business strategy
- Negotiation, deal structure
- Corporate development
- Executive presentations
- Product strategy & marketing
Mes compétences :
Achats
Banque
DSI
EMC
Grands comptes
Ironport
Mcafee
Prospection
RSA
RSSI
Sécurité
Security
SSII
Start up
Symantec
Trend
Trend micro
Veritas
Vente