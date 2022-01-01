Alexandre FABRE

Particularly interested in recruitment and Head hunting missions related to the African Market.

Specialty in recruitment of expatriates, repatriates and Highly skilled National Managers for Africa.

Industry fields of expertise are: Oil&Gas, Marine, Industry, logistics, FMCG.



Specialties: Management of the Executive Search team

Sourcing and selection of highly skilled and qualified experts for Companies based in Western Africa & HR expertise.

HR solutions for Companies based in Africa.