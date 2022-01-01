Menu

Alexandre FABRE

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Particularly interested in recruitment and Head hunting missions related to the African Market.
Specialty in recruitment of expatriates, repatriates and Highly skilled National Managers for Africa.
Industry fields of expertise are: Oil&Gas, Marine, Industry, logistics, FMCG.

Specialties: Management of the Executive Search team
Sourcing and selection of highly skilled and qualified experts for Companies based in Western Africa & HR expertise.
HR solutions for Companies based in Africa.

Entreprises

  • Adexen - Executive Search Manager

    2005 - maintenant Adexen est un cabinet de recrutement et de chasse de têtes spécialisé sur l'Afrique qui intervient plus particulièrement pour des missions au Nigeria.

    Le cabinet a developpé une réelle expertise géographique dûe à sa forte connaissance de l'environnement africain et des réseaux professionnels qu'il a su developper sur le terrain.

    Nous recrutons essentiellement des expatriés d'origine européenne dans les secteurs de la construction, de la logistique, des IT, de la finance et de l'industrie.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau