Alexandre GARCIA

Ingénieur des Arts et Métiers de Lyon (ECAM 2012), spécialisé dans le domaine de la Supply Chain via un Master2 "Management industriel et logistique" (IAE Lyon 2013), recherche un poste au sein d'un département Supply Chain.
Disponibilité : Janvier 2014
Mes compétences :
Industrial Engineering
Sustainable Supply Chain
Logistics and Supply Chain
Microsoft office
Lean Manufacturing
Project management
Lean
Logistique