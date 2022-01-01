Menu

Alexandre GARCIA

Arbent

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Ingénieur des Arts et Métiers de Lyon (ECAM 2012), spécialisé dans le domaine de la Supply Chain via un Master2 "Management industriel et logistique" (IAE Lyon 2013), recherche un poste au sein d'un département Supply Chain.

Disponibilité : Janvier 2014


Mes compétences :
Industrial Engineering
Sustainable Supply Chain
Logistics and Supply Chain
Microsoft office
Lean Manufacturing
Project management
Lean
Logistique

Entreprises

  • Grosfillex - Ingénieur Supply Chain

    Arbent 2013 - maintenant - Management de consultants dans le cadre d’un projet d’optimisation d’entrepôt (flux, picking, conditions d’allées …)
    - Analyses technico-économiques pour diverses problématiques stratégiques et appels d’offre de l’entreprise (Faisabilité, Devis, ROI…)
    - Amélioration continue et processus S&OP
    - Etude des contraintes et mise en place de différentes solutions de Cross Dock en collaboration avec les filiales, partenaires et clients
    - Etude, optimisations et mise en place d’indicateur de performance du service

  • Markem-Imaje - Stagiaire en Supply Chain

    bourg les valence 2012 - 2012 - Etude de prévisions de vente, analyse et proposition de contres mesures pour une préparation industrielle
    - Etude de procédés et temps de fabrication, comparaison avec les standards présents sous SAP
    - Utilisation d’outils Lean et optimisation (VSM, Time observation, Spaghetti, A3 report)

  • Thales - Stagiaire

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2010 - Technicien anémométrie militaire en production et réparation,
    Opération de retrofit d’un parc avionné
    - Programmation d’un utilitaire de calcul (VBA) pour l’appairage des capteurs d’un anémomètre d’avion de chasse
    - Amélioration continue, management visuel, optimisation des moyens et implantation

  • Centre E.LECLERC beynost - Manutentionnaire

    2009 - 2009 Manutention
    En charge d'un rayon

  • LASIM - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Stage ouvrier : LASIM Laboratoire de Spectrométrie Ionique et Moléculaire

  • TLT Balan - Ouvrier polyvalent

    2008 - 2008 Usinage et transformation des matières plastiques(tournage-fraisage sur tour traditionnel et à commande numérique).

Formations

  • IAE M2 MIL

    Lyon 2012 - 2013

  • Ecole Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers (Lyon)

    Lyon 2007 - 2012

  • Lycée De La Côtière

    La Boisse 2004 - 2007 Baccalauréat scientifique

    Sciences de l'Ingénieur - - Sciences de l'ingénieur : mécanique, électronique
    - Sciences physique
    - Mathématiques
    - ...

