Gilles MAILLET
Gilles MAILLET
Rueil Malmaison
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Industrialisation
Entreprises
Groupe Psa
- Chef de Projet Engineering Usine PSA Kénitra
Rueil Malmaison
2017 - maintenant
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Responsable Industrialisation / Méthodes
Rueil Malmaison
2007 - 2016
Formations
maintenant
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
Cluny
1992 - 1995
Anne LAMBLOT
Christophe BREGAND
Christophe NENEZ
Didier RIVET
Fabrice VANIN
Laurent PIGEYRE
Loïc BLANCHET
Patrick LANOIZELEE
Stéphane MENEZ