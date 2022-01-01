Menu

Guillaume DURAND

AGEO

En résumé

Expatriate in Japan for Volvo Group and UD Trucks Technology.

As a person, I'm customer and quality oriented.
As a manager, I do my best to develop people, make my team structured and efficient, and to deliver project at best QDCF (quality, delivery time costs, features).
My leitmotiv is simply to pull the best from us as a team to secure best product uptime and customer satisfaction, in developing the best aftermarket tools and services our dealers need to satisfy our customers and growth our business.

Quick summary:
In automative and aftermarket areas since 2001.
8 years in Business Area and at Customer Service.
In Engineering since 2009, product development in support to uptime/aftermarket business.
7 years in leadership position: manager, project manager, global management coordination, coach continuous improvement.
Master in Engineering, project management.

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Amélioration continue
Développement des competences

Entreprises

  • UD Trucks, Volvo Group - Director Aftermarker Technology - expatriate in Japan

    2017 - maintenant Engineering and product development,
    Support product uptime and aftermarket business,
    Project management,
    Team management and development,
    Key account management,
    Continuous improvement

  • Volvo Group Trucks Technology - Senior Project Manager - expatriate in Japan

    Saint Priest 2015 - 2016 Responsible for:
    - developing and delivering aftermarket solutions and services (repair information, diagnostic, tools, spare part information...) to trucks sales marketing organisations
    - supporting the renewal of trucks and product launch
    - managing project (quality, delivery, costs, features)
    - leading an international and multi-sites project team (Japan, India, France, Sweden, Brazil)

    Expatriate and located in Ageo, Japan, for Volvo Group Truck Technology and UD Trucks.

  • Volvo, Group Trucks Technology - Management and continuous improvement coordination

    2014 - 2015 Management coordination:
    - Define and coordinate tactical plan which supports the implementation of AMT / Aftermarket Technology strategy,
    - Drive short and long term plannings related to the life of the AMT global management team,
    - Agenda and action follow-up of AMT Management meetings awith the entire AMT network,
    - Upon request from Vice President AMT, support in other projects and lead of specific strategic initiatives.

    On top of this position: Continuous Improvement & Lean culture coordination (VPS / Volvo Production System Coordination) for AMT Lyon Site.
    - Contribute in developing the VPS culture and concept within AMT Lyon,
    - Develop, implement and maintain a roadmap and structure for the VPS at AMT Lyon,
    - Coach Managers and their teams to VPS tools: A3/3C process thinking, 5S, VSM, Daily Team Leadership...
    - Followup and support for problem-solving and continuous improvement cross-functionally with AMT Lyon management team.

  • Volvo - Manager Site Lyon & Greensboro (USA) - Product Support System

    Saint Priest 2012 - 2014 Role and responsabilities similar to the ones describes previously but extended to site of Greensboro in North Caroline (USA).

    Interests of this role: specific project, different customers and interfaces, great challenge to manage two teams at same time on different sites.
    Think Global, act Local!

  • Volvo - Manager Site Lyon - Product Support System

    Saint Priest 2009 - 2013 AB Volvo Group employee since 2001 September.

    Within PSD Lyon I'm responsible for Product Support System Lyon Site, meaning:

    - Direct management of 5 people (3 white collars and 2 blue collars)

    - Transversal management of swedish project managers and system owners

    - Budget definition and follow-up:
    o Budget of department: 250k€
    o Customer budget: 5M€

    - PSS customer responsible for Renault Trucks:
    o Unique customer requirements collection and descriptions for system projects
    o Regular customer meetings for quality assurance, budget follow-up, order, delivery and project
    follow-up
    o Unique support, maintenance, deployment activities on site for Renault Trucks
    o Facilitate problem solving by assuring adequate escalation and coordinating action plans
    o Budget definition and follow-up,

    - Acceptance test on site: planification, organization, reporting, quality assurance of system

    - Projects: cross-functional coordination with other PSD functions on site and projects of customer

    - Quality process management: definition of PSS Customer Site Process (process, KPIs, materials…) and coordination with other sites for implementation.

  • RENAULT TRUCKS - Responsable formation technique / Renault Trucks Internationl Training

    Saint-Priest France 2001 - 2009 De Janvier 2007 à Juin 2009: Responsable du service de formation technique au sein de RT International Training. Mes principales missions :
    - Management d’une équipe de 9 formateurs et suivi du budget du service,
    - Elaboration et mise à jour de l’offre de formation technique,
    - Définition des stratégies et mise en place de dispositifs de formation accompagnant les lancements produits et services Renault Trucks à l’échelle européenne et internationale,
    - Pilotage des projets de formation : mise en place d'une plateforme e-learning, CD-ROM d'auto formation, training kit, préparation de formation de formateurs,
    - Recueil des besoins en formation et organisation de formations techniques pour RT Europe et RT International,
    - Animation du management de la qualité de RTIT : gestion et mise à jour des processus et documents relatifs à la qualité et formation des collaborateurs.

    2005 et 2006: Coordinateur du service du service de conception technique de RTIT:
    - Responsable de la mise en place de l’activité de conception de formations, de l’élaboration des outils de conception et de la mise en place de processus
    - Pilotage de projet de conception et de l’activité d’une équipe de 4 formateurs concepteurs,
    - Animateur Management Qualité de RTIT.

    2001 à 2005 : Formateur, concepteur pédagogique :
    - Conception de CD-ROM d’autoformation et de modules e-learning
    - Conception de supports de formation et formation des formateurs internationaux.

    - Animation de formations auprès du réseau après vente Renault Trucks,
    - Formateur responsable des formations Motorisations et Electroniques.

Formations

Réseau