Guillaume DURAND

Expatriate in Japan for Volvo Group and UD Trucks Technology.



As a person, I'm customer and quality oriented.

As a manager, I do my best to develop people, make my team structured and efficient, and to deliver project at best QDCF (quality, delivery time costs, features).

My leitmotiv is simply to pull the best from us as a team to secure best product uptime and customer satisfaction, in developing the best aftermarket tools and services our dealers need to satisfy our customers and growth our business.



Quick summary:

In automative and aftermarket areas since 2001.

8 years in Business Area and at Customer Service.

In Engineering since 2009, product development in support to uptime/aftermarket business.

7 years in leadership position: manager, project manager, global management coordination, coach continuous improvement.

Master in Engineering, project management.



Mes compétences :

Management

Gestion de projet

Amélioration continue

Développement des competences