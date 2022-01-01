Hélène HÉLÈNE (HAURY)

Angers (49000)2014 - 2016Responsable des Opérations pour Orange Assistance Technique
Stream Global Services
- Operations Manager
Angers2010 - 2016
Responsable des Opérations sur un portefeuille de comptes client (Expedia, HubOne, Telintrans, Titres Cadeaux, AAAData)
Stream Global Services
- Responsable Projet
Angers2006 - 2009From Client Specifications
New project implementation in collaboration with Support teams
Coordination of project plan
HR >Hiring new agents
IT/Telecom> client solution implementation
Process > Change and Problem Management
Production >Quality and Financial Management
Quality > KPI definition and follow up
Training>
People Management and Performance Development
Reportings, Analysis and Actions Plan Management
New Team Managers mentoring
Customer negociations
Stream Global Services
- Team Manager
Angers2002 - 2005People Management>> Hiring, People development
Production >> Quality and Performance goal management
Reportings >>Analysis and Actions Plan Management
Process >> Change and Problem Management
Financial objective Management
NSE Services
- Team Leader
1998 - 2002Responsable d'une équipe multilingue en charge du suivi de la reparation et la livraison d'imprimantes, scanners, laptops HP en Europe.