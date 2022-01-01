Menu

Hélène HÉLÈNE (HAURY)

Angers

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Convergys - Operations Manager Senior

    Angers (49000) 2016 - maintenant

  • Convergys - Operations Manager

    Angers (49000) 2014 - 2016 Responsable des Opérations pour Orange Assistance Technique

  • Stream Global Services - Operations Manager

    Angers 2010 - 2016
    Responsable des Opérations sur un portefeuille de comptes client (Expedia, HubOne, Telintrans, Titres Cadeaux, AAAData)

  • Stream Global Services - Responsable Projet

    Angers 2006 - 2009 From Client Specifications
    New project implementation in collaboration with Support teams
    Coordination of project plan
    HR >Hiring new agents
    IT/Telecom> client solution implementation
    Process > Change and Problem Management
    Production >Quality and Financial Management
    Quality > KPI definition and follow up
    Training>
    People Management and Performance Development
    Reportings, Analysis and Actions Plan Management
    New Team Managers mentoring
    Customer negociations

  • Stream Global Services - Team Manager

    Angers 2002 - 2005 People Management>> Hiring, People development
    Production >> Quality and Performance goal management
    Reportings >>Analysis and Actions Plan Management
    Process >> Change and Problem Management
    Financial objective Management

  • NSE Services - Team Leader

    1998 - 2002 Responsable d'une équipe multilingue en charge du suivi de la reparation et la livraison d'imprimantes, scanners, laptops HP en Europe.

Formations

