Isabelle PASTOR

saint priest

Entreprises

  • Volvo Trucks - Price Manager & Truck Sales Process Manager

    saint priest 2014 - maintenant

  • Volvo Trucks - Price Manager New Trucks

    saint priest 2007 - 2013

  • Volvo Trucks - Used Truck Controller

    saint priest 1994 - 2007

Formations

  • Lycée De Sèvres

    Sevres 1990 - 1992 Niveau DECF

  • Lycée De Sèvres (Sevres)

    Sevres 1987 - 1989 Comptabilité Gestion

Réseau