Isabelle PASTOR
Isabelle PASTOR
saint priest
En résumé
Entreprises
Volvo Trucks
- Price Manager & Truck Sales Process Manager
saint priest
2014 - maintenant
Volvo Trucks
- Price Manager New Trucks
saint priest
2007 - 2013
Volvo Trucks
- Used Truck Controller
saint priest
1994 - 2007
Formations
Lycée De Sèvres
Sevres
1990 - 1992
Niveau DECF
Lycée De Sèvres (Sevres)
Sevres
1987 - 1989
Comptabilité Gestion
Réseau
Cécile TABANAUD
Christophe SOULIER
Jean Michel LEBEC
Lounes NAZEF
Mehdi BELLEMOU
Olivier DAMETTE
Roubaud LAETITIA
Sabine LOREA
Sébastien RUZZA
Valérie DUROT