Khalid BOUKHRISS

VILLEPINTE

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows XP
PC Anywhere
Lotus Notes/Domino
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Outlook
Apple MacOS
option Administration
Wi-Fi
Telnet
TCP/IP
Secure Shell
SMTP
Personal Home Page
POP
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Netscape Navigator
NetCool
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
MMS
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
IMAP
IBM AS400 Hardware
HTTP
FTP
Ethernet
ADSL
xDSL
WDM
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Siemens Hardware
Rapid Application Development RAD
Nortel
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Cisco Switches/Routers
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Alcatel
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

Entreprises

  • orange business services - Technicien support SAV

    2016 - 2017 Gestion SAV de tickets incidents pour le client PSA et le client Saint-Gobain au niveau international (France, Pologne, Italie, Espagne, Roumanie)

    Primary checks effectuées avec le client. (vérifications primaires) : vérification connectiques, branchement et redémarrage routeur avec le client)

    Vérifications des liens clients, ainsi que troubleshoot sur le CE (Routeur Client) que sur le PE (Routeur backbone reseaux) de type Cisco aussi bien sur du dégradé (dysfonctionnement) que sur du service interrompu (coupure)

    Utilisation des outils de diagnostiques interne à Orange (test des flux DSLAM vers PC, Test de synchro de lignes Bakbone vers DSLAM vers client et vice versa, Graph de fonctionnement de services du/des client(s).

    Supervision des alarmes routeurs clients à l’internationale, de l’ouverture du ticket jusqu’à la résolution/clôture de l’incident

    Pilotage et rétablissement du service du/des client(s) en liaison avec les techniciens d’interventions avec mise à jour au fil de l’eau du ticket d’incident en essayant de respecter les GTR délais contractuels de rétablissement avec identification de la cause à la résolution/clôture de l’incident.

  • Completel - Technicien supervision Réseaux et Télécoms

    La Défense Cedex 2012 - 2016 * Supervision du réseau national en fibre optique et du réseau backbone (en 3*8) sous Netcool

    * Détection, diagnostic des incidents réseaux, qualification et analyse de l'impact sur le service lors des coupures et incidents majeurs sur l'ensemble
    des technologies de transmission, de data et voix

    * Réalisation d'actions de télémaintenance (vérification, diagnostique sur les équipements) et déclenchement des intervenants sur site.

    * Déclenchement support niveau 2, mainteneur et constructeur

    * Suivi et validation des opérations programmées sur le réseau en HNO avec les différents intervenants (opérateurs, Support tecnnicien et le client)

    * Diagnostique niv 1 et 2, création et gestion des tickets d'incidents interne

    * Supervision de l'environnement des équipements hébergés en TDR (têtes de réseaux), aux POP et aux DN (températures, inondation) et vérification selon les mesures de sécurité des personnes habilités à intervenir physiquement sur les sites. ;

  • VOLTALIS - Technicien de production

    2012 - 2012 CLIENTS RTE (Reseau Transports de l'éléctricité)
    FONCTION Technicien de production

    * Surveillance et veille du fonctionnement du parc de production à l'aide d'un système informatique centralisé
    * Déclenchement des opérations d'effacement à la demande de nos clients et contrôle du bon déroulement de ces opérations.
    * Notification sur le cahier de consignes de tout événement ou anomalie qui peut engendrer une intervention ou faire intervenir une tierce personne
    * Rédaction des comptes-rendus d'activité et participation à l'élaboration des offres sur le réseau électrique ;

  • Hubtelecom Roissy - Technicien Superviseur Réseaux et Télécoms

    2008 - 2011 CLIENTS Clients Aéroport(s) : ADP, AIRFRANCE, AVIS, FEDEX, la DOUANE, Police, Pompiers, EADS et autres clients sur Toutes les plateformes Aéroportuaires au niveau National
    FONCTION Technicien Superviseur Réseaux et Télécoms

    * Traitement, création et gestions de tickets d'incidents Internet, TOIP, Géolocalisations, IperVpn, liaisons fibres avec résolutions d'incidents de 1er niveau : LAN (ethernet et wifi), et Internet
    * Paramétrage de modem routeurs (Drayteck, Thomson Speedtouch, et Bewan)
    * Traitement d'incidents TOIP de 1er niveau (gestion et diagnostique depuis l'interface CM400 de l'outil Call Manager Cisco) et (Configuration des postes téléphoniques /Ip Thomson ST2030 et Swissvoice)
    * Traitement d'incidents Geolocalisation de 1er niveau ;
    * Mise en supervision des liens des clients internet et IperVpn ;
    * Supervision des équipements wifi sous Nagios. ;
    * Supervision des équipements de certains clients « réseaux sensibles » sous Cacti
    * Supervision des boutiques Aelia duty free aéroportuaires sous What's Up.
    * Supervision des équipements sous Netcool (telecom, liaison fibre, ADSL, SDSL, switchs, bornes wifi, Routeurs CPE et Lanissimo sous Service-Pilot et sous Netcool
    * Mise en place de procédures journalière, hebdomadaire et mensuel ;

  • Computacenter - Technicien Helpdesk

    Roissy-en-France 2007 - 2008 CLIENT AREVA
    FONCTION Technicien Helpdesk Micro-Réseaux
    * Support téléphonique pour les utilisateurs salariés AREVA France ;
    * Support sur la messagerie Lotus Notes ;
    * Support lié à l'utilisation des imprimantes en locales ou en réseaux ;
    * Prise en main à distance avec VNC, et PC-AnyWhere ;

  • OSIATIS - Technicien Helpdesk

    Puteaux 2006 - 2007 CLIENT EDF-GDF
    FONCTION Technicien Helpdesk Micro-Réseaux

    * Support téléphonique pour les utilisateurs salariés EDF au niveau national
    * Administration Réseaux de 1er Niveau, réinitialisation et dévérouillage de compte Active Directory, et réinitialisation et dévérouillage de compte SAP.
    * Support sur la messagerie Lotus Notes ;
    * Support technique AS400 CSABCR, Sequoia et Groupe ;
    * Support lié à l'utilisation des imprimantes en locales ou en réseaux ;
    * Support technique Windows 2000 Professionnel et Windows XP Professionel ;
    * Support applications Internes EDF ;
    * Prise en main à distance avec VNC, et PC-AnyWhere

Formations

  • Greta Tertaire Blanc-Mesnil

    Le Blanc Mesnil 2001 - 2003 Niveau BTS Informatique de Gestion

    Niveau BTS Informatique de Gestion, option Administration de Réseaux Informatiques

  • Greta Tertiare (Aulnay Sous Bois)

    Aulnay Sous Bois 2001 - 2003 Niveau BTS Informatique de Gestion

    option Administration de Réseaux Informatiques

  • LYCEE GEORGES BRASSENS - VILLEPINTE

    Villepinte 1999 - 2000 BAC Professionnel Commerce

    Commerce Grande Distribution

  • Lycée Georges Brassens

    Villepinte 1999 - 2000 BAC Professionnel

    SYNTHESE DES CONNAISSANCES

    MATERIEL PC, serveurs, Imprimantes, Routeurs et Switchs Cisco

    OUTILS SUPERVISION Nagios, Netcool, Service Pilot, Cacti, Equitec, Babylon, SNMPC

    SUPERVISION TRANSMISSION Pandatel, OSN, Metro 100/6100, SDH (Nortel et Alcatel SH/RM), WDM, Huawei, bande passante, ATM

    SUPERVISION DATA VoIP, LAN, WAN, L2L, IPVPN, Internet (xDSL, IRL), Rivertsone, Cisco,

