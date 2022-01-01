Retail
Norbert DUPUY
STRASBOURG
SOTRALENTZ METAL INDUSTRIES
- Chargé d'affaires & Chef de Projets
2005 - maintenant
ENDEL ENGIE
- Chargé d'affaires & adjoint au responsable d'antenne
2000 - 2005
DELATTRE-LEVIVIER - devenu ENDEL
- Chargé d'affaires & Chef de Projets
1997 - 2000
ITII De Lyon
Lyon
1997 - 2000
INGENIEUR
" Génie Industriel " / option Conduite d'affaires
(Institut des Techniques de l'Ingénieur et de l'Industrie) en partenariat avec l'Ecole
Centrale, le CESI, l'INSA, l'ENSPM, l'AFPI.
IUT B Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
1995 - 1995
DUT
Lycée René Cassin
Tarare
1993 - 1993
Baccalaureate Degree
Baccalauréat " série C " (Mathématiques, Physiques)
Aurélie SCHWARTZ
Erwan SOEN
Estelle BUSSY (CHALAVON)
Grégory SUDRE
Nicolas HEITZLER
Olivier SCHATZ
Sébastien RICHARD
Thibaud NAHON
Thierry CHARLIER
Vincent GARAYT