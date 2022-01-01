Menu

Paul FLON

SAINT MAUR DES FOSSÉS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Maur-des-Fossés

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Neodus - Technical Director and Co-Founder

    2013 - maintenant R&D of NEODUS platforms, technologies and solutions management, pre-sales and technical consulting, customers projects management, definition of offers, communication, administration, suppliers and partners management... and so many other things as co-founder of NEODUS :)

  • SFR Service Client - Innovation Projects Leader

    2010 - 2013 Study (business, technical, ROI, state of art, solutions...) and experiment (POC) of new technologies such as chat, natural language (ASR), customized text-to-speech voice, virtual agent, mobile care, etc.

  • SFR service client - Contacts Center Projects Manager

    2007 - 2010 Same domains as 2000-2007 but managing a team of 6 projects leaders

  • SFR Service Client - Contacts Center Projects Leader

    2000 - 2007 Study, development and deployment of many solutions related to contacts center : Intelligent Network, Call routing and other medias, IVR, CTI, ACD, Agent desktop, Reporting, Text-to-speech, Speech recognition, Visio, CRMs, etc...

  • Cap Gemini Telecom - Projects Leader

    1997 - 2000 Study and deployment of many solutions related to calls center : Call routing, IVR, CTI, ACD, Agent desktop, CRM, Reporting, etc.

  • Sema Group Telecom - Study Engineer

    Brest 1991 - 1997 Study and development of telecom softwares, testing tools, call center solutions, etc.

Formations

  • Institut Galilée (Villetaneuse)

    Villetaneuse 1987 - 1990 Télécommunications

    Formation Supérieure d' Ingénieur en Télécommunications

Réseau