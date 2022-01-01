-
Neodus
- Technical Director and Co-Founder
2013 - maintenant
R&D of NEODUS platforms, technologies and solutions management, pre-sales and technical consulting, customers projects management, definition of offers, communication, administration, suppliers and partners management... and so many other things as co-founder of NEODUS :)
-
SFR Service Client
- Innovation Projects Leader
2010 - 2013
Study (business, technical, ROI, state of art, solutions...) and experiment (POC) of new technologies such as chat, natural language (ASR), customized text-to-speech voice, virtual agent, mobile care, etc.
-
SFR service client
- Contacts Center Projects Manager
2007 - 2010
Same domains as 2000-2007 but managing a team of 6 projects leaders
-
SFR Service Client
- Contacts Center Projects Leader
2000 - 2007
Study, development and deployment of many solutions related to contacts center : Intelligent Network, Call routing and other medias, IVR, CTI, ACD, Agent desktop, Reporting, Text-to-speech, Speech recognition, Visio, CRMs, etc...
-
Cap Gemini Telecom
- Projects Leader
1997 - 2000
Study and deployment of many solutions related to calls center : Call routing, IVR, CTI, ACD, Agent desktop, CRM, Reporting, etc.
-
Sema Group Telecom
- Study Engineer
Brest
1991 - 1997
Study and development of telecom softwares, testing tools, call center solutions, etc.