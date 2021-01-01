Cedric DE CONINCK

Experienced International Finance, Accounting & Controlling Leader, I also performed in Global change & Digitalization Projects lead. I mainly made my carrier path in agri-business industry which allowed me to develop majors’ skills:

• Leadership (entrepreneurship, commitment)

• Analytics, innovative spirit,

• continuous improvement, change vector

• Team and business development

Dynamic and results-oriented, I have demonstrated my performance in meeting challenges in fast-paced changing environments, whether through the management of my teams or directly. I ‘m always committed to keep the optimal track to achieve, the sooner, the goals of the company and develop teams’ skills.



Mes compétences :

Financement de l'innovation

Project management

Manager

Microsoft Access

SAP

Finance

Contrôle de gestion

Budget et Controlling

Microsoft Excel