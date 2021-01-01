Cedric DE CONINCK

Experienced International Finance, Accounting & Controlling Leader, I also performed in Global change & Digitalization Projects lead. I mainly made my carrier path in agri-business industry which allowed me to develop majors’ skills:
• Leadership (entrepreneurship, commitment)
• Analytics, innovative spirit,
• continuous improvement, change vector
• Team and business development
Dynamic and results-oriented, I have demonstrated my performance in meeting challenges in fast-paced changing environments, whether through the management of my teams or directly. I ‘m always committed to keep the optimal track to achieve, the sooner, the goals of the company and develop teams’ skills.
Mes compétences :
Financement de l'innovation
Project management
Manager
Microsoft Access
SAP
Finance
Contrôle de gestion
Budget et Controlling
Microsoft Excel