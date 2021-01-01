Cedric DE CONINCK

Menu

En résumé

Experienced International Finance, Accounting & Controlling Leader, I also performed in Global change & Digitalization Projects lead. I mainly made my carrier path in agri-business industry which allowed me to develop majors’ skills:
• Leadership (entrepreneurship, commitment)
• Analytics, innovative spirit,
• continuous improvement, change vector
• Team and business development
Dynamic and results-oriented, I have demonstrated my performance in meeting challenges in fast-paced changing environments, whether through the management of my teams or directly. I ‘m always committed to keep the optimal track to achieve, the sooner, the goals of the company and develop teams’ skills.

Mes compétences :
Financement de l'innovation
Project management
Manager
Microsoft Access
SAP
Finance
Contrôle de gestion
Budget et Controlling
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Nutragroup - Directeur administratif et financier

    Direction générale | chambery 2020 - maintenant En charges des fonction finance et support du group

  • ROQUETTE CH SA - SWISS CEO /CFO Global project leader

    Lestrem 2014 - 2019 Manage company, in charge of Finance (IFRS/Swiss gaap), IT, office management, quality, security - team of 5. Swiss executive committee leader (animation of Swiss Team made up 7 Roquette Global leaders or VP. Global project leader of 2 projects strongly linked with Finance Digitalization. Group Margin and Risk committee members

    • Develop from scratch IFRS accounting standards for markets activities in SAP – and Associated Transfer Price documentation:
    o Secure and Create standard Closing documentations for TP for all company of the group. 10 companies

    • Lead 2 Global Change Project T&E(Concur) and Winshuttle, (Americas/Asia/EU)
    o more than 5 ETP gain and helps to speed up closing from 2 DAYS

    • Federate Swiss Team around Swiss Project in a Functional organisation, Lead by example by limiting conflict and finding the consensus to reach the target:
    o increase company result from 1 to 10 to reach BP voted by the board.

    Manage project implementation leader, then deploy from scratch new Company in a new country, and develop and manage HR/legal/Finance/office management/IT/Tax

    • Make the project Easy and manage the high increase in short delay
    o Pass from 2 to 15 in 4months and then to 45 in one year

  • ROQUETTE - HEAD OF FINANCE R&D

    Lestrem 2007 - 2014 Create and manage RD finance department from scratch, controlling, accounting, tax, financing, R&D Project finance manager - Biohub/Algohub/IFMAS – start up CFO, 4 FTE management,

    • Optimize R&D Financing
    o multiply tax credit per 8 & € 100M financing subsidies and loans obtained

    • Develop R&D project management strategy in partnership with quality
    o Define, deploy R&D project management in phase with 10 KPI / gates (4) and deliverables
    o 150 R&D employees trained in finance and project management

    • CFO of R&D start up – creation of Private /public partnership company
    o Create the company – R&D Building acquisition € 30M – CFO

    • Implement Full SAP& BI tools to control R&D costs and project excellence tools
    o Automatize R&D Project Costs monitoring and make then certified by Auditors
    o Standardize the presentation of R&D Performance to Group board of directors 10% of Sales budget

  • ROQUETTE FRERES - FRANCE CONTROLLING MANAGER

    Lestrem 2002 - 2007 Controlling manager France 70% margin of group plus Function controlling R&D / IT / engineering /BU industry (performance and budget process) 3 FTE managed

    • Automatize margin reporting and budget stock valuation
    o Shorten from 2 days reporting deadlines with a stock valuation accuracy improvement

    • Develop strong relationships between accounting and controlling.
    o Improve CO /FI reconciliation divide by 3 the gap and justify 80% of it

    • SAP implementation KU COPA, and BW CO KU for the group
    o Implement COPA/ BW CO in a WORLD-WIDE GO LIVE

  • KPMG AUDIT - AUDIT JUNIOR TO SENIOR 2

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2002 APart of Audit & M&A team, specialized in stocks review and valuation, I managed full audit of P&L and Balance sheet on SMEs.

    • Find major adjustment by persevering on process checks - €15M unjustified provisions adjust

Formations

