François THERY

Mes compétences :
Audit
Consolidation
Contrôle financier
Finance
Reporting
Entreprises
ROQUETTE
- Head of Consolidation, Accounting and Tax
Lestrem 2016 - maintenant- Consolidation: produce and disclose the Group's financial statements (IFRS)
- Accounting: manage the entities' CFOs worldwide and the accounting network (280 people)
- Tax: define and supervise the Corporate tax policy. Manage the transfer pricing issues
ROQUETTE
- Vice-President - Statutory and management consolidation
Lestrem 2014 - 2015- Consolidation: produce and disclose the Group's financial statements. Manage the IFRS transition
- Controlling: produce monthly reportings, manage the budget and mid-term plan processes
Groupe Lactalis
- Directeur Consolidation et Reporting
Laval2012 - 2014- Consolidation: produce and disclose the Group's financial statements both in IFRS and French standards
- Reporting: produce monthly reportings (P&L and net debt analysis)
Groupe Roullier
- Responsable Consolidation et Reporting
2009 - 2012- Consolidation: produce and disclose the Group's financial statements (French standards)
- Reporting: produces monthly reportings
- Internal control: monitors action plans in order to improve internal control
Mazars
- Directeur de mission
Paris La Défense 2004 - 2009- Industry departement
- Consolidation expertise
- Teacher for consolidation at ESSEC and EDHEC