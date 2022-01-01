Menu

François THERY

Lestrem

Mes compétences :
Audit
Consolidation
Contrôle financier
Finance
Reporting

Entreprises

  • ROQUETTE - Head of Consolidation, Accounting and Tax

    Lestrem 2016 - maintenant - Consolidation: produce and disclose the Group's financial statements (IFRS)
    - Accounting: manage the entities' CFOs worldwide and the accounting network (280 people)
    - Tax: define and supervise the Corporate tax policy. Manage the transfer pricing issues

  • ROQUETTE - Vice-President - Statutory and management consolidation

    Lestrem 2014 - 2015 - Consolidation: produce and disclose the Group's financial statements. Manage the IFRS transition
    - Controlling: produce monthly reportings, manage the budget and mid-term plan processes

  • Groupe Lactalis - Directeur Consolidation et Reporting

    Laval 2012 - 2014 - Consolidation: produce and disclose the Group's financial statements both in IFRS and French standards
    - Reporting: produce monthly reportings (P&L and net debt analysis)

  • Groupe Roullier - Responsable Consolidation et Reporting

    2009 - 2012 - Consolidation: produce and disclose the Group's financial statements (French standards)
    - Reporting: produces monthly reportings
    - Internal control: monitors action plans in order to improve internal control

  • Mazars - Directeur de mission

    Paris La Défense 2004 - 2009 - Industry departement
    - Consolidation expertise
    - Teacher for consolidation at ESSEC and EDHEC

Formations

