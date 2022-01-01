Menu

Isabelle MONTOIR

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SDL France

    maintenant

  • Entreprise individuelle - Traductrice indépendante

    Menton 2011 - maintenant

  • SDL International - Traductrice

    Paris 2008 - 2011

Formations

Réseau