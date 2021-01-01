Menu

Sébastien LAVEAU

Le Havre

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Filiassur - Directeur de Site

    Le Havre 2013 - 2016

  • Filiassur - Directeur Telemarketing Europe du Sud

    Le Havre 2011 - 2013

  • Filiassur - Directeur de Production Espagne

    Le Havre 2010 - 2011

  • Filiassur - Responsable Opérationnel de Production

    Le Havre 2009 - 2010

  • Teleperformance - Responsable Opérationnel de Production

    Asnières sur Seine 2008 - 2009

