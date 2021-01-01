Retail
Sébastien LAVEAU
Sébastien LAVEAU
Le Havre
En résumé
Entreprises
Filiassur
- Directeur de Site
Le Havre
2013 - 2016
Filiassur
- Directeur Telemarketing Europe du Sud
Le Havre
2011 - 2013
Filiassur
- Directeur de Production Espagne
Le Havre
2010 - 2011
Filiassur
- Responsable Opérationnel de Production
Le Havre
2009 - 2010
Teleperformance
- Responsable Opérationnel de Production
Asnières sur Seine
2008 - 2009
Formations
Université Pau - Pays De L'Adour
Pau
2001 - 2004
Licence AES
Réseau
Achille CHOAY
Axelle BUSSON
Céline GUILLEUX
Elise BERNIER
Florence LHOTE
François POISSON
Grégoire EZANNO
Lamyae AMRANI LAVEAU
Virginie BUISSON
