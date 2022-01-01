Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien WALLART
Ajouter
Sébastien WALLART
ROUBAIX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Lycée Notre Dame D'Annay NDA
Lille
2000 - 2003
BAC STT Informatique - Gestion - Informatique
Réseau
Alexandre ALEXANDRE VANHOELE (VANHOELE)
Claude SARFATI
Dablainville LUDIVINE
Guy JOUANNADE
Henri ORGILLES
Isabelle HERNANDEZ-BERGER
Rémi HOLLAND
Serge GILETTE
Sylvie SERVANT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z