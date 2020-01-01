Stéphanie LHUILLIER

My experience is more than 12 years as Quality, Health, Safety and Environment manager in manufacturing plant specialized in orthopedics prosthesis and after in packaging for pharma components :



Management of QEHS team (13) (Quality Control, Quality Release, Supplier Quality, SMQ, Quality experts, Validation & Qualification)

Definition of QEHS strategy

Fulfillment of risks and environnemental assesments

Follow up QEHS actions plan

Indicators Reporting

QHSE trainings for employees

QHSE regulatory affairs

Complaints management, Regulatory plan

Regulations : CFR 21 part 820 CFR 21 part 11 ISO 13485 ISO 9001

Objectives & Budgets

Management of Quality processes : CAPA, Complaints (reagents and systems), Non-conformities, Documentation, Audits (Corporate, Internal, Suppliers, Regulatory), Validation, Qualification, Metrology, environmental monitoring

QEHS Auditor



2008 HSE coordinator / VALEO SC2N :HSE manager 8 months

Mondeville (Caen, 14) : 600 employees

Plasturgie - Plastique - Composite

Automotive industry



2006 - 2008 HSE project manager / Faurecia: : HSE manager 16 months

UP Méru (60) : 650 employees

Automotive industry



Mes compétences :

QRQC

OHSAS 18001

Qualité

ISO 13485

ISO 14001

Amélioration continue

21CFR part 820