Stéphanie LHUILLIER

  • Responsable assurance qualité
  • TISZATEXTIL
  Responsable assurance qualité

Chaumont

En résumé

My experience is more than 12 years as Quality, Health, Safety and Environment manager in manufacturing plant specialized in orthopedics prosthesis and after in packaging for pharma components :

Management of QEHS team (13) (Quality Control, Quality Release, Supplier Quality, SMQ, Quality experts, Validation & Qualification)
Definition of QEHS strategy
Fulfillment of risks and environnemental assesments
Follow up QEHS actions plan
Indicators Reporting
QHSE trainings for employees
QHSE regulatory affairs
Complaints management, Regulatory plan
Regulations : CFR 21 part 820 CFR 21 part 11 ISO 13485 ISO 9001
Objectives & Budgets
Management of Quality processes : CAPA, Complaints (reagents and systems), Non-conformities, Documentation, Audits (Corporate, Internal, Suppliers, Regulatory), Validation, Qualification, Metrology, environmental monitoring
QEHS Auditor

2008 HSE coordinator / VALEO SC2N :HSE manager 8 months
Mondeville (Caen, 14) : 600 employees
Plasturgie - Plastique - Composite
Automotive industry

2006 - 2008 HSE project manager / Faurecia: : HSE manager 16 months
UP Méru (60) : 650 employees
Automotive industry

Mes compétences :
QRQC
OHSAS 18001
Qualité
ISO 13485
ISO 14001
Amélioration continue
21CFR part 820

Entreprises

  TISZATEXTIL - Responsable assurance qualité

    Autre | Chaumont (18350) 2019 - maintenant Responsable Assurance Qualité (membre du CODIR)
    • Développement de la gestion des réclamations clients (8D) - pilotage du plan d’action
    • Organisation formation aux Bonnes Pratiques de Fabrication
    • Optimisation du SMQ et certifications ISO 14001, ISO 15378, ISO 9001
    • Adaptation des processus qualité aux exigences clients pharmaceutiques

  • Constantia Jeanne D'arc - Responsable qualité

    Autre | Vecqueville (52300) 2018 - 2019 Responsable Qualité (membre du COPIL)
    • Gestion des réclamations clients et pilotage du plan d’action qualité
    • Audit BRC (8NC mineures)
    • Management équipe laboratoire (2)
    • Benchmarking des bonnes pratiques groupe

  • AESCULAP/ B BRAUN - Responsable qualité sécurité environnement

    Chaumont (18350) 2009 - 2018 • Définition et pilotage de la stratégie QSE du site en accord avec le groupe
    • Management du pôle Contrôle qualité et métrologie pendant 5 ans
    • Mise en place des systèmes intégrés de management ISO 14001-OHSAS 18001
    • Pilotage des audits de certification qualité ISO 13485 par le TUV
    • Veille réglementaire QSE
    • Mise en place des exigences FDA 21CFR part 820
    • Définition du plan de formation QHSE et animations de formations
    • Mise à jour du dossier ICPE avec DREAL
    • Maitrise des risques et prévention des accidents
    • Participation à la maitrise des fournisseurs avec le service achats
    • Formation des collaborateurs sur les bonnes pratiques et outils QSE
    • Gestion des plans d’action d’amélioration transversaux

  • Aesculap / B BRAUN - Expert sécurité environnement

    2009 - 2010

  • VALEO SC2N - Coordinatrice HSE

    Paris 2008 - 2008 • Management Sécurité et Environnement (dont animation du CHSCT)
    • Préparation à l'audit de suivi ISO 14 001 et la certification OHSAS

  • Faurecia - Chargée de mission HSE

    2006 - 2007 • Renouvellement du dossier d’autorisation d’exploiter
    • Réalisation du document unique (évaluations des risques)
    • Formations (intégration, risque chimique, tri des déchets, ATEX)
    • Gestion des audits HSE (planification, réalisation, suivi)

  • Faurecia - Apprentie Ingénieur HSE

    2006 - 2006
    Refonte du document unique
    Analyse Accidents du travail
    Communication sécurité hebdomadaire

  • DRIRE des Ardennes - Ingénieur Environnement : stage

    2005 - 2005 Suivi des déclarations de déchets industriels

  • Sapa RC Profiles -  stage Ingénieur Environnement

    2004 - 2004 Mise en place certification ISO 14 001 dans une Fonderie et extrusion d’aluminium :

Formations

