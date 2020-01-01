Stéphanie LHUILLIER

My experience is more than 12 years as Quality, Health, Safety and Environment manager in manufacturing plant specialized in orthopedics prosthesis and after in packaging for pharma components :
Management of QEHS team (13) (Quality Control, Quality Release, Supplier Quality, SMQ, Quality experts, Validation & Qualification)
Definition of QEHS strategy
Fulfillment of risks and environnemental assesments
Follow up QEHS actions plan
Indicators Reporting
QHSE trainings for employees
QHSE regulatory affairs
Complaints management, Regulatory plan
Regulations : CFR 21 part 820 CFR 21 part 11 ISO 13485 ISO 9001
Objectives & Budgets
Management of Quality processes : CAPA, Complaints (reagents and systems), Non-conformities, Documentation, Audits (Corporate, Internal, Suppliers, Regulatory), Validation, Qualification, Metrology, environmental monitoring
QEHS Auditor
2008 HSE coordinator / VALEO SC2N :HSE manager 8 months
Mondeville (Caen, 14) : 600 employees
Plasturgie - Plastique - Composite
Automotive industry
2006 - 2008 HSE project manager / Faurecia: : HSE manager 16 months
UP Méru (60) : 650 employees
Automotive industry
Mes compétences :
QRQC
OHSAS 18001
Qualité
ISO 13485
ISO 14001
Amélioration continue
21CFR part 820