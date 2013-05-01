Thierry VANNEREAUX

-
facil ingenierie
- Chef atelier peinture
2016 - maintenant
: chef atelier peinture ; lumina peinture mery sur oise
05/2016 a 11/2016 ; technicien qualité ; facil ingenierie / flins
jet metal tejhnologie
- Charge de ligne
2013 - 2016
; charge de ligne ; jet metal / champagne mont d'or
phv
- Chef
2013 - 2013
ABRFI
- Responsable peinture
2012 - 2012
Equipe peinture
- Chef
2011 - 2011
jmlc
- Responsable atelier
2011 - 2011
FAIVELEY
- Adjoint responsable peinture
2010 - 2011
Cherreau
- Chef equipe
2010 - 2010
CABRETA
- Responsable atelier cataphorèse
2008 - 2010
-
CENTIGON FRANCE
- Chef
LAMBALLE
2006 - 2008
-
mecaplast
- Technicien
Clamart
2005 - 2006
calpi color
- Regleur
2004 - 2005
METACOM
- Technicien production
2002 - 2004
; CENTIGON /LAMBALLE
; MECAPLAST /IZENORE
CALPI COLOR / SAVIGNY
; METACOM / NEUILLY /SEINE
PEGUFORM
- Conducteur d'installation
1989 - 2002
VANNEREAUX
- électricien bâtiment
1987 - 1987
Bellanger
- Conducteur
Neuilly sur Seine
1982 - 1986
; conducteur engins agricole ; BELLANGER /ST PIERRE
