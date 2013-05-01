Menu

Thierry VANNEREAUX

NANTES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Peinture
Electrotechnique
Maintenance
Amélioration continue
Management

Entreprises

  • facil ingenierie - Chef atelier peinture

    2016 - maintenant : chef atelier peinture ; lumina peinture mery sur oise
    05/2016 a 11/2016 ; technicien qualité ; facil ingenierie / flins

  • jet metal tejhnologie - Charge de ligne

    2013 - 2016 ; charge de ligne ; jet metal / champagne mont d'or

  • phv - Chef

    2013 - 2013

  • ABRFI - Responsable peinture

    2012 - 2012

  • Equipe peinture - Chef

    2011 - 2011

  • jmlc - Responsable atelier

    2011 - 2011

  • FAIVELEY - Adjoint responsable peinture

    2010 - 2011

  • Faiveley Transport - Adjoint responsable atelier peinture

    Saint Denis 2010 - 2011

  • Cherreau - Chef equipe

    2010 - 2010

  • CABRETA - Responsable atelier cataphorèse

    2008 - 2010

  • CENTIGON FRANCE - Chef

    LAMBALLE 2006 - 2008

  • mecaplast - Technicien

    Clamart 2005 - 2006

  • calpi color - Regleur

    2004 - 2005

  • METACOM - Technicien production

    2002 - 2004

  • PEGUFORM - Conducteur d'installation

    1989 - 2002

  • VANNEREAUX - électricien bâtiment

    1987 - 1987

  • Bellanger - Conducteur

    Neuilly sur Seine 1982 - 1986 ; conducteur engins agricole ; BELLANGER /ST PIERRE

Formations

  • AFPA RouenLe Madrillet (Saint Etienne Du Rouvray)

    Saint Etienne Du Rouvray 1988 - 1988 cap

    electricite - formation electricite batiment

  • AFPA

    Champs Sur Marne 1987 - 1987 cap

